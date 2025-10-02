Jimmy Kimmel Thinks 'Government Shutdown' Means Libs Can 'Say Whatever We Want'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel proves that he hasn’t learned a thing from his recent ABC suspension after he spewed disgusting comments about assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Instead of bettering himself or growing from the slap on the wrist his network gave him, he uses his program to slam President Donald Trump with the same lies and rhetoric that fueled Kirk’s assassination in the first place.

During an episode of his show, Kimmel said that since the government is now shut down, he can say whatever he wants, assuming that this means that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) won't come after him. A man who doesn't understand how the government and freedom of speech work should not have a platform where he can influence other people.

His viewing audience barely cracks three people, judging by the pitiful ratings his program pulls in. And that's still three too many.

I guess we shouldn't expect a lot of high-level, intelligent discourse from a guy who once hosted a "comedy" show that routinely exploited women, showcasing them as pieces of meat jiggling bits on trampolines.

With a smug sneer, Kimmel called Trump a “son of a b****” while chatting with fellow late-night failure Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. The discussion centered on Disney booting Kimmel's show.

“You started as a radio disc jockey, as you said,” Colbert said to Kimmel. “When you were spinning platters and making with the banter, did you ever think the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?”

Disney lifted Kimmel’s suspension after a brief hiatus, despite his classless comments about Kirk’s assassination. President Trump blasted the suspension news, saying the talentless host’s punishment was “great news for America.”

The audience — likely packed with handpicked liberals — booed, and Kimmel shot back by saying, "I mean, that son of a b****, you know."

The following night, Kimmel trotted out the same tired routine and mocked the FCC after the agency announced that it shut down its complaint line because of the government shutdown.

He referred to the news as a "silver lining to the shutdown" in his monologue on Wednesday, contemplating out loud what this might mean for his "jokes" down the line.

“According to their official website, during the shutdown, our friends at the FCC will cease their response to consumer complaint and inquiry phone lines,” Kimmel stated at the start of the program. “I’m not a lawyer, but I think this means we can now say whatever we want on TV. I mean, there’s nobody that takes the complaint.”

Later, Kimmel bashed Trump's response to the shutdown and the sharing of a meme poking fun at Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). The A.I. video showed Jeffries sporting a sombrero and mustache while mariachi music played in the background. The video mocked Democrats for causing the shutdown over a provision to give healthcare to illegal immigrants.

“That video was posted by the President of the United States,” Kimmel said during the monologue. “A black man with a sombrero with mariachi. That’s how out of it this guy is. He can’t even keep his racism straight.”

The joke soared over his head like a 747, once again proving Kimmel’s lack of intelligence.

America would be far better off if networks yanked late-night hosts like Colbert and Kimmel off the air for good. Why do these networks keep these programs alive when they bleed millions from dismal ratings?

At least CBS finally had the good sense to cancel Colbert. What excuse does ABC have?

