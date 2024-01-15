Co-Host of 'The View' Believes White Children 'Should Feel Bad' About Slavery

It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day as I'm writing this, and, rather than celebrating his immensely important accomplishments, radical leftists and race baiters are trying to spread a little white guilt for our nation's past. Never mind the fact today's children, their parents, their grandparents, or likely their great-grandparents didn't even exist at the time.

The left believes that white people are the inheritors of their ancestors's sins. During Monday's edition of "The View," co-host Sara Haines managed to stir up some pushback from her colleagues after she made the statement that white children "should feel bad" about slavery. Insert a healthy eye roll here.

Not long after the initial comment, co-host Ana Navarro accused conservative politicians of trying to soothe angry parents who are seeking to protect "their poor little white kid."

“Black history and other things — banning books — has been weaponized for political purposes to drive people to the polls based on outrage because my poor little white kid is feeling bad because he’s learning about slavery,” Navarro stated during the program. “That’s ridiculous. Learning about history should not make anybody feel bad—”

“Well, it should make you feel bad,” Haines decided to interrupt. Navarro answered with, "No."

“But it’s important that it makes you feel bad,” Haines continued to push. There is a difference between feeling empathy with the victims of horrific crimes during a certain period of history and recognizing the wickedness of slavery and oppression and feeling guilty for things you had nothing to do with just because of the color of your skin.

Should all black people be made to feel guilty for the crimes that those who have the same color skin committed? I would hope that common sense and basic human decency would say no. Those who carried out the evil deeds are the ones who should be held responsible for them. Call me crazy, but that sounds fair.

“I don’t think it should make you feel bad. I mean, I don’t think a white child that’s had nothing to do with slavery should feel bad about slavery. I think we need to learn history so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes about history,” Navarro fired back.

For some strange reason, Navarro is under the impression that members of the GOP want to toss out black history and ignore the Civil War. Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't it leftists who have tried to remove Confederate statues and wash away mentions of slavery and the Civil War from the public consciousness? I think she has her facts mixed up.

Later during the program, Navarro said that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) wanted to teach children that "there was a positive side to slavery." Her comment refers to a lesson in the state's history curriculum stating that some slaves, despite their horrific circumstances, were able to acquire skills that helped them later in life.

I'm not sure how she concluded that this is making slavery seem like a good thing. It's not. It's just stating a fact. Some individuals learned skills that benefited them later in life. That does not make slavery a good thing, and it's quite a leap in logic to suggest that.

Navarro also took a swipe at GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for not making mention of slavery as the main cause of the Civil War when she was asked a "gotcha" question by an alleged left-wing plant in the crowd at a campaign event.