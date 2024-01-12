Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched Earth on Don Lemon for Media Comeback

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon's media comeback did not thrill former Fox News anchor and current podcast host, Megyn Kelly, who took to X/Twitter to share a series of posts that express her true feelings about the whole thing. Keep in mind that Lemon was fired from the network due to sexual harassment allegations. It's hard to respect someone who engages in that kind of activity.

Kelly stated she's "not rooting for him" in an episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," revealing that the only attention she's going to be sending his direction is negative.

“Our old pal Don Lemon has resurfaced or is about to resurface. And I realize that the magnanimous move is to say, ‘Good for Don. He got canceled off of CNN, and now he’s reinventing himself on X,’” Kelly said before dissecting his personal character.

Lemon was notorious for slanted news coverage during his time on CNN, consistently bashing former President Donald Trump and his supporters and having guests on that backed his view, rather than allowing for someone to come on and defend an opposing point of view. Standard stuff for CNN.

There was a day and age, a long time ago in a galaxy, far, far away, when journalists believed that their job was simply to uncover the truth and present the facts to the viewing/reading audience, allowing them to make up their own minds about the top issues of the day.

It was a noble profession. It no longer exists.

Today's journalists are nothing more than generic propaganda makers who take whatever facts and truth they find and filter them through a progressive lens to craft narratives that push a set of specific beliefs down viewers' throats.

“Well, that’s not what I say! I think he’s disgusting, he hates America, he hates Republicans and I’m not looking forward to his voice reemerging other than to mock it, which I 100% plan to do,” she said about Lemon.

Check out the details about Lemon's return from Breitbart News:

As Breitbart News reported, Lemon announced he would be coming back with a new show after signing a video content deal the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

The former “CNN This Morning” co-anchor was fired from the network in April 2023 after a 17-year stint at the organization and a series of troubling encounters.

CNN's Don Lemon returns Wednesday after being absent on air for several days following sexist remarks he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley. As part of his return, the co-anchor has agreed to participate in "formal training." pic.twitter.com/sShqjIAGN7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 22, 2023

Later during the program, Kelly went in-depth about the reasons behind her refusal to support Lemon.

“I just have a little reminder for you of who Don Lemon is and why we can’t stand him!” Kelly stated. Right after delivering this statement, she shared a batch of clips from the anchor's time on his former network, weighing in on various topics ranging from Trump to the pandemic and beyond.

Brutal, right? Kelly has never been one to beat around the bush, but she's developed a steel spine since leaving a mainstream network and creating her own show. We need more people to speak their minds like this because it gives a voice to our own thoughts and feelings. And her conclusions about Lemon are right on the money.

“He was off the air for two minutes and now people are like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s seen the light,’” the podcast host finished. “‘You know, maybe he’s going to come back more fair and balanced.’ Oh, sure. Sure, Jan! I mean, bulls**t. He’s shown us who he is. Believe him.”



