Law Prof Seems to Suggest Real Issue With Terrorists Raping Israeli Women Is Israel Fought Back

If there's one thing I've learned from the horrific terrorist attacks that Hamas carried out against innocent civilians in Israel, it's that the world is full of awful, deplorable, and disgusting people, the vast majority of whom happen to fall on the left side of the political spectrum. I somewhat already believed this, but the pro-Palestinian crowd, which is really pro-Hamas, constantly shouting anti-Semitic slogans calling for the genocide of the Jews pretty much confirmed my suspicions.

I didn't think people could possibly be more gross than essentially being modern-day Nazis, but then along comes Assistant Professor Heidi Matthews, a law professor for York University's Osgoode Law School. Matthews seemed to suggest that, while it was bad to see Hamas terrorists raping Jewish women, what's worse is that Israel used these horrific crimes to justify striking back at them.

We truly do live in a clown world, folks. The Old Testament Scriptures say in Genesis 1:26-28 and Isaiah 5:20, "Woe to those that call evil good, and good evil," as a warning of God's judgment on those who would align themselves with wickedness and label it a good thing or refuse to condemn atrocious acts of sin. The left has made this their default stance concerning the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Matthews published a post on X/Twitter Tuesday that demonstrates this mindset:

Is wartime sexual violence a horrific crime? YES, with no mistake. But sex exceptionalism is also traditionally used to whip up support for entire military campaigns — we see Israel and the U.S. doing this now to justify a prolonged disproportionate air and ground war. — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) December 5, 2023

I'm not a genius or a professor at a fancy law school, but I might have a theory that explains why countries use the idea of raping their female citizens as justification for engaging in an armed conflict with foreign raiders. Maybe, just maybe, it's because the act of raping someone just because of their nationality or religious affiliation is, you know, morally evil and wrong.

This was an attack on the entire nation. Israel is absolutely justified in going to war over its women being assaulted by terrorist invaders. What kind of morally bankrupt moron would dare to suggest otherwise?

Matthews went on to explain her position further, arguing that because people have a tendency to see violent crimes against women — particularly those of a sexual nature — as more reprehensible than other violent crimes, governments funneled that outrage into support for bloody and brutal military campaigns against the offenders.

“Sex exceptionalism underwrites the idea that sexual violence crimes are worse than others, and therefore justify harsher retaliation (here, via war). This goes back to the essentialist idea that rape is a fate worse than death. None of this is new,” the professor stated.

Is this woman seriously attempting to downplay the horrors of rape because the attacked people are fighting back? Yes, I do believe she is. This person is in charge of teaching people how to engage with the legal system. Just imagine the kind of long-term societal damage that can be done by a person who holds views of such a twisted nature to those who enter the field of law under her tutelage. Terrifying.

Thankfully, there are people out there who aren't crazy enough to buy what she's selling. Here is one example:

Between pretending the rape of Israeli women didn’t happen/is justified and being totally cool with mentally ill men invading women’s spaces/stealing their opportunities for athletic accomplishment, “feminism” is proving itself to be a literal joke. You ladies are embarrassing. https://t.co/2T8N9jHxnQ — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 6, 2023

What's even worse is that even after having holes poked all the way through her view on the issue, Matthews didn't retract her statement. Rather, she doubled down on her position, which amounts to stating that Hamas purposefully raped women to get Israel to respond with violence, which they did. And that very well might be true. However, it does not change the fact that Israel made the right move by retaliating. The only language radical Islamic terrorists seem to understand is extreme violence

If you want to talk things out with Hamas, you have to speak in the jingle-jangle of spent shell casings clinking on the ground. Otherwise, nothing you have to say will be understood or seriously considered.

If the school where Matthews teaches prizes its reputation as an academic institution, it should probably remove her from the faculty.