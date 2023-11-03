CNN Anchor Left Stunned After Black Voter Reveals Potential 2024 Vote

Here's a little irony for you. Leftists, especially those who craft propaganda for the mainstream media and their Democratic Party overlords, claim to be all about fighting against racial inequality and racism wherever it rears its ugly head, which they claim is pretty much everywhere, yet they are some of the most racist, bigoted individuals on the face of the planet.

Isn't it racist to assume that all people who belong to a specific group of people fulfill certain stereotypes that have been attached to said group? Like, for example, saying that all black people are Democrats and thus, if a black person does not vote for left-wing candidates, they simply aren't really "black?" I mean, that sounds horrible, right? Who a person votes for and what they believe politically depends on their worldview, not their skin color.

Phil Mattingly of CNN recently stated that his "jaw dropped" when a black Democratic Party voter from Milwaukee wouldn't state for sure that he would be casting his ballot for President Joe Biden in next year's general election. I mean, how dare he betray African Americans across the nation by not guaranteeing a vote for Biden? Doesn't he know that former President Donald Trump, possibly the most racist person on earth — according to the left, that is — could end up in the White House again if he doesn't vote for Biden? Someone revoke this man's "black card" immediately!

That's how Mattingly and other progressives in the media behave every single time they encounter someone like this. It blows my mind how they simply can't see how racist such a reaction is.

According to the Daily Caller, John King of CNN paid a visit to the city of Milwaukee in order to have a conversation with dissatisfied black voters, asking a canvasser for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Devonta Johnson, if he believed that the president would take home the win if the election were held right now.

“If you’re Joe Biden and you want to be reelected today, you’d have a big problem, right?” he asked Johnson.

“Yeah, he would, he’d have a big problem,” Johnson responded.

Johnson was then asked who he would cast a ballot for if the election were today and it came down to a battle between Biden and Trump.

“That’s just a tough one,” Johnson answered with a chuckle.

“It’s just stunning — young man there, ‘I don’t know who I’m going to vote for,’ young black man in Milwaukee,” King stated, looking completely flabbergasted.

Notice that what's shocking to him is the fact a young black man isn't sure who he's going to vote for. The part that's leaving him speechless is that Johnson is black and isn't just automatically voting for the Democratic Party candidate. What's truly shocking is how racist such a comment is and how it will go completely and utterly unchallenged by the very same group of individuals claiming to battle racism.

Oh and Mattingly kept it all going when he followed up with, “My jaw literally dropped at the end of that piece when he didn’t say who he was going to —"

“Twenty-one-year-old young black man, in the activist community — doesn’t know. Because he sees — he looks at Washington, and says, ‘What are they doing that’s relevant to my life? Nothing,'” King interjected, again, stunned by the notion of a black man thinking for himself.

Dear leftists, if you're looking for racism to fight against, I finally found some. It's in your own backyard.