Kentucky Democrats Go Full Racist Against Daniel Cameron

Democrats love to refer to themselves as the party of diversity. It's always important for leftists to display how many different demographic categories among their ranks. But what we don't see on the left is diversity of thought.

Black conservatives become the targets of disrespect and outright racism from the left. Just ask Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, and Condoleezza Rice. The latest example of this phenomenon is taking place in Kentucky, where Democrats are going full racist in attacking GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, who is black.

Cameron has trailed incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear until recently. According to RealClearPolitics, the latest Emerson poll shows Cameron with a narrow one-point lead over Beshear, while a poll from the same outlet from the beginning of October showed Beshear with a 16-point lead.

Cameron's surge must have the Democrats scared because a new ad is using racism to target Cameron as insufficiently black.

Fox News reports:

Black Voters Matter Action PAC, which FEC filings show received millions from [George] Soros' super-PAC, has been running the radio ad on a local R&B station based in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, describing Cameron as "Uncle Daniel Cameron," and accusing him of betraying his race by declaring "all skinfolk ain't kinfolk." "What's up Kentucky? It's election time, and all skinfolk ain't kinfolk. Over the past few years, we've taken to the streets to demand racial justice, to demand healthcare, and the right to make decisions about our body. And now, Uncle Daniel Cameron is threatening to take us backwards, the same man who refused to seek justice for Breonna Taylor now wants to run our whole state," the ad says.

Let that sink in. It's so racist that it is wilder than parody.

Earlier this year, a left-wing newspaper ran a cartoon that showed Cameron in a backward hat and with lightened skin in order to attack him.

Tell me you’re a race baiter, a hater of Christians, and a mocker of faith, all in one cartoon..I present Joel Pett, Herald Leader, as exhibit A. He is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democrat party. Shame on him and the Herald Leader for allowing this filth. https://t.co/r6umzC7vpT — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) April 27, 2023

Cameron hit back at the most recent racist attack in a statement.

"I believe here in Kentucky you shouldn’t be judged by the color of your skin, but by the content of your character," he said. "The same cannot be said of Joe Biden, out-of-state, radical left interest groups, and the national Democrat Party, who think you can’t be Black and conservative."

"I never faced racism or discrimination while growing up or working in Kentucky until I decided to stand up to the national Democrat establishment," Cameron added. "I don’t support their policies, so the Left attacks me for my skin color."

Beshears' camp wouldn't comment on the ad, deflecting instead to the Black Voters Matter Action PAC. But the PAC was willing to take up the slack and doubled down on the racist line of attack.

"You don't want to talk about the substance of the ad, he wanted to talk about the Uncle Daniel Cameron," Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Action PAC, told YouTube host Roland Martin. "And technically, we didn't call him Uncle Tom, right? To do so actually would probably be more of an insult to the actual Uncle Tom." Albright went on to accuse Cameron of acting "against" the black community.

The upside to this horrific attack ad is that it has only run on one radio station to date. With the election less than a week away, Cameron's surge is noteworthy, and Politico ties it to Cameron's attempts to link Beshear and Biden. Will it work ultimately? We'll find out next week.