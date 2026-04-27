There Was Another Shooter Incident Surrounding Donald Trump, but This Time, They Were More Than Ready

It’s hard to believe that it’s been just under two years since the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. What’s even harder to believe, however, was just how badly the Secret Service had failed at the time, resulting in the resignation of then Director Kimberly Cheatle, who couldn’t even answer basic questions surrounding the incident. It left many wondering about the state of the Secret Service.

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But during an incident that just took place over the weekend, they made a world of difference. That’s what happens when you put the right people behind leadership. True effectiveness happens.

For those who missed it, this past Saturday night, an attempted shooting took place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with gunfire erupting over the course of the event. According to reports, a 31-year-old gunman named Cole Tomas Allen apparently attempted to breach one of the magnetometer screening areas for the event, reportedly carrying a number of firearms. A scary incident, to be sure.

Fortunately, this time around, things worked very differently. According to this X post, the United States Secret Service worked much more quickly this time around. Both Donald Trump and his wife Melania were quickly evacuated to safety, along with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and several others. What’s more, Allen was quickly apprehended and taken down before he could do further harm, outside of minorly injuring a Secret Service agent.

While the suspect is in custody, an investigation is ongoing, with both the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department on the case. “The President and the first lady are safe along all protectees,” the post reads. “The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation.”

Though there was an exchange in gunfire, police and Secret Service alike made sure that the suspect did not have a shot at Trump, unlike what happened to him in Philadelphia.

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While the future of the Correspondents’ Dinner is in question (though Trump indicated it would return, and would be “safer”), there’s no question that this incident was handled much more thoroughly than what took place a couple of years ago. Secret Service worked very quickly to assure the safety of the President and those close to him, and local law enforcement also operated accordingly. And this is without any indication that a dangerous individual, such as Allen, would walk in the way he did.

Obviously there’s work to be done within this country. The fact that Trump was nearly taken from us nearly two years ago was frightening enough as it is, and there’s also the Charlie Kirk situation to consider, where a disturbed individual ended his life.

But I applaud the progress of the Secret Service. After the inept handling of what had taken place prior – with Cheatle leading the charge in how badly she bungled things – this time around was much different. They acted quickly, without any quarreling or disorganization. What’s more, local police worked alongside them to ensure the safety of everyone at the dinner. Now that’s what I call forward progress.

Even Trump made note of that when talking about the safety of Melania. He noted, “That was a rather traumatic experience for her. There was a lot of action taking place up there very quickly, but again, the response time was really incredible.”

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And thank goodness. The last thing we need is poor leadership that would’ve resulted in a catastrophic mistake. No doubt there will also be improved security screening to keep disturbed people like Allen from even attempting the unthinkable.

It just goes to show how well local police can work with government agencies. That’s something a lot of cities can learn from, especially sanctuary states that feel illegal immigrant criminals should be protected from the likes of ICE. But I think a majority of people get it, and tonight is a shining example of what happens when the bickering stops and the effort is put in.

I thank the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police for their valiant efforts and hope that Trump continues to push for a greater country. At this rate, we certainly need it.

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