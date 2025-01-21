With Trump Entering Office, It’s Time To Secure Our Border In the Best Way Possible





Our nation’s borders have become nothing short of an absolute mess these past few years.

That’s mainly due to President Joe Biden’s irresponsible border policies, which have allowed millions of immigrants to enter our country illegally and frustrated unsupported Border Patrol agents down to their very core.

But, thankfully, that comes to an end this week.

Donald Trump has retaken his position in the White House and has already begun to clean house. He vowed to work alongside ICE agents and law enforcement officials to begin mass deportation of a number of these immigrants, and we’ll get to see how that takes shape.

But as significant a first step as that is, more work needs to be done. And that’s where I’m going to be stepping in with my company, InVest USA.

For those unfamiliar with InVest USA, we provide bulletproof vests to police officers through various sponsorships and programs. For years, we’ve been providing officers in need, especially in these times when so many people improperly mislabel them as the enemy. The truth is, they’re holding the very fabric of this great nation together, even as others try to tear it apart.

But I’ve decided to go one step further. As detailed in Law Enforcement Today, I’m pushing to provide vests to our Border Patrol agents in an effort to keep them safe as they no doubt fend off potential incoming forces that may try to work their way into our country.

On a recent podcast, I noted that “[These border agents] desperately need the ability to protect and defend themselves. And we were able to come in and make sure those who didn’t have vests, we were able to allocate them.”

They deserve our support in every aspect, especially when you consider they have more than immigrants to watch out for.

As you’re well aware, Mexico has a way of breeding dangerous drug cartels. Cartels that will stop at nothing to make a buck, including murder, human trafficking, and more. They also include gangs, many of which have attempted to set up shop right here in our country.

“I have seen the Mexican military escort drug cartels across,” I said on the podcast. “I have seen the drug cartels on the other side of the river shooting .50 cals over the heads of law enforcement officers on American soil just to kind of taunt them. They [cartels] are saying, ‘We’ve got the ability to take you out and you don’t have the ability to defend yourselves’. It is really a life and death situation.”

So, I decided to make it more about the side of life. These Border Patrol agents need to be well-equipped to handle hostile forces such as this, especially when they come knocking on the door of our country.

It frustrates me that it had to take this long to get things moving to take our borders back. Biden turned such a blind eye to what was happening, refusing to believe that it was his fault and costing his nation billions of dollars just so these immigrants could be properly detained or, worse yet, housed.

What’s worse, he scorned our Border Patrol agents. He vowed to prosecute those he believed were acting inhumanely against these illegal immigrants when, in fact, they were keeping our nation safe. That’s like saving someone from choking on a piece of food and then having them berate you for the fact you even touched them – and threatening to sue you for it. Be grateful for what you have, and not critical of the actions they take.

Well, I’m grateful. Biden, not so much. But it’s not his problem anymore, and now Trump can make the right moves in taking this country back. The time for excuses and finger-pointing is over. It’s time to get results.

And I am proud to support anyone who will help us guarantee those results. Thank you, officers. Thank you, Border Patrol agents.

Let’s have a great week!