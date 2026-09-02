Hunter Biden Comes Out As 'a Little Bit' Gay

Hunter Biden has a big announcement, and no, it's not about a sold painting or getting sober again.

The black sheep son of former President-ish Joe Biden appeared on a recent episode of the Luke Beasley Show, whatever that is, and came out as gay.

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Well, not really. Just “a little bit gay.”

It started when Beasley decided to get personal. "Let's get serious. I am gay," Beasley told Hunter, who reacted with the kind of stunned enthusiasm one usually reserves for actual news. "Really? Wow. Seriously. I'm so amazed you're gay," Hunter replied. Beasley then turned the question back on him. "Are you gay?" he asked.

"Only a little bit," Hunter said.

Naturally, Beasley wanted specifics. When he asked whether Hunter’s gayness registered above or below 50%, Hunter didn't hesitate, landing on a suspiciously precise 48.6%.

Beasley asked if he'd be Hunter’s type. "No, a little bit more masculine would be my type, if I was gay," Biden answered, apparently having given this some thought. That's when Beasley pulled out an AI-generated image showing the two men in a close embrace. "If I'm not your type, then why did you embrace me like this? Go ahead, take a look," Beasley said. Biden's response wasn't exactly reassuring. "Oh Jesus Christ, I don't know. I just, it all is coming back to me," he said, before blaming the moment on his old drug habit. "I was in a stupor at that point. I think that was pre-2019 when I got sober," he explained.

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Later in the episode, Hunter revisited "the gay question" like a man auditing his own taxes. "Maybe I take back 48.5%," he said, before dropping the number further. "More like 47 [%] after that conversation. My gaydom went down a percentage point." By the time the mics turned off, though, he'd changed his mind again. "I just wanted to let you know that I am back up to 48.5% gay," he announced.

Hunter Biden says he is “a little bit gay,” revealing that he considers himself 48.6% gay during an appearance on ‘The Luke Beasley Show’. pic.twitter.com/bodr9EMUzX — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) September 2, 2026

I guess this was supposed to be funny? I don't get it.

I can remember the mid-to-late 1990s, when having the perception of being gay, bisexual, or sexually ambiguous was practically fashionable among young people in entertainment, fashion, alternative music, and urban youth culture. These days, gay chic has been replaced by trans chic, which is why it seems like every other week some celebrity announces they're nonbinary. Honestly, I'm a little surprised Hunter didn't just go all the way and claim to be trans.

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But in all seriousness, what was the point of this joke? I always thought mocking "coming out" was supposed to be one of the worst things a person could do. Of course, this is the same Hunter Biden who had an affair with his own brother's widow, Hallie Biden, while dodging questions about his laptop, his business deals, and his father's mental decline. Nobody in his orbit seems capable of taking anything seriously anymore, and a grown man joking about his own sexuality on a podcast is just the latest example.

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