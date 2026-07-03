Buffalo, N.Y., Insults America Twice Before Independence Day

Buffalo, N.Y., has been named an All-America City twice, in 1996 and 2002, an honor the National Civic League hands out for civic engagement and community collaboration. Apparently, that engagement has limits, because the city now wants you to believe it couldn't scrounge up a single spot in the entire city to celebrate America's 250th birthday. City officials announced they were scrapping this year's Fourth of July fireworks show, and the excuse they gave should make every resident furious.

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According to Mayor Sean Ryan’s press office, "an appropriate site could not be identified that would provide a safe and widely accessible viewing experience for residents." That's the official story. A city of nearly 280,000 people, sitting right on the shore of Lake Erie, supposedly ran out of real estate.

That's bull crap, plain and simple.

Buffalo just spent years and serious money redeveloping its waterfront into one of the most talked-about public spaces in western New York, and the city has held fireworks shows there before. Over the years, Buffalo has sponsored Independence Day fireworks at Niagara Square, Delaware Park, LaSalle Park, and Riverside Park: four different sites, decades of practice, zero problems. Then, in 2026, on the country's 250th anniversary, suddenly nobody could find a spot.

Sure.

Mayor Ryan claims plans to hold the fireworks were on track until some 11th-hour complication scuttled them. He never said what that complication actually was.

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) put it better than I could. "Buffalo's leaders claimed they 'couldn't find a site' to celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks. Yet they somehow had no trouble finding the time and space to raise a Somali flag. That wasn't a logistical challenge. It was a choice.”

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He added, “At a moment when our nation should be celebrating 250 years of freedom, those in charge sent a clear message about what they value, and it wasn't America. The people of Buffalo deserve leaders who are proud to celebrate this country, not ones who treat patriotism as an afterthought. Elections have consequences, and so do the priorities of those we elect."

Adding insult to injury, one day after announcing the fireworks were dead, the city let the nonprofit Heal International raise the Somali flag over City Hall at Niagara Square for the fourth year running, with local elected officials promoting the event.

To recap the America 250 week in Buffalo:



City Hall cancelled a fireworks display and hung a Somali flag instead. pic.twitter.com/SXWj0aEPGg — Michael Kracker (@makracker) July 1, 2026

Buffalo found room for Somalia. It couldn't find room for America.

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The backlash against the city of Buffalo was swift. Overnight, vandals sliced the cable, pried open the flagpole's access panel, and made off with the Somali flag entirely. Not many on social media are crying about it.

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A consolation fireworks show is now planned for Aug. 2 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, marking the day the last founding father actually signed the Declaration of Independence. Nice gesture. Six weeks too late, and beside the point.

Buffalo's leaders had a choice between honoring their own country's 250th birthday and honoring someone else's, and they made it in under a week.

I’m glad I’m no longer working in the city.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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