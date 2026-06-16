Greg Gutfeld Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again While Exposing the Left's Double Standard

Jessica Tarlov spent another afternoon on The Five pretending to be scandalized on America's behalf, and Greg Gutfeld spent another afternoon reminding her why nobody on the left has the credibility to be scandalized about anything, humiliating her in the process.

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The UFC Freedom 250 event has triggered the left ever since the White House announced it. Now that it’s over, they’re trying to keep the outrage machine pumping by crying over Josh Hokit announcing after his victory, "Michelle Obama is a man, am I right, America?"

As I reported before, the comment sent much of the left into a meltdown, and Tarlov showed up to The Five ready to relitigate it like it was the worst thing in our nation’s history.

Literally everything about the event triggered her, including where it was streamed. "If it's for all of us, they should have found a way so that all of us could watch," Tarlov said, annoyed that the fight was only available on Paramount Plus and that fighters were paid in the Trump family's crypto coin. Gutfeld popped that balloon. "Paramount owns UFC. They own the rights," he said, deflating her conspiracy in six words.

Related: Josh Hokit Called Michelle Obama 'a Man,' and Leftists are Freaking Out

That's when Tarlov pivoted to the real target. "And you've got to mention, and I know you probably don't want to, that the guy who won at the end, that Josh Hokit, gets up there and says, Michelle Obama is a man," she said. She went on to lecture the panel about respecting "a former first lady" during a celebration of "patriotism and paying our respects to the White House."

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Gutfeld cut her off cold. "He's not running for Senate," he said, a reference to a certain someone in Maine who had a Nazi tattoo for twenty years and has a penchant for abusing women.

I guess Tarlov didn’t catch the reference because she continued, "Why can't you just say that the guy should never have said that Michelle Obama was a man?" she asked.

Gutfeld didn't blink.

"Because I'm merely pointing out there's nobody on the left that has any credibility to ask us that question," he said.

Tarlov tried to twist the knife back. "Why? Because we don't know what a woman is? Is that what you're trying—" she said before Gutfeld ran straight through her.

"No, because you guys have kept silent on everything," Gutfeld said. "Hell, I seem to remember not too long ago how often I heard that Melania Trump was an escort. And from a lot of people who are now huffing and huffing. People who say that a black kid who stabs a white kid, that was just him defending himself. People faking Charlie Kirk getting shot in the neck, thinking it's funny. People hoping for another Luigi Mangione to take out Elon Musk. Or perhaps Trump. Or maybe both."

Gutfeld continued, “See, we don't have — in fact, we enjoy it when you're upset. That guy is a troll. He showed up at the weigh-in pretending he was drunk. It was throwing up applesauce as a fake pretense, 'cause he was pretending he was scared. That's called a troll. We get it. Not our fault if you don't. He knows it's gonna upset you. He's a troll.”

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"Some standards,” Tarlov quipped.

Gutfeld just laughed and responded, “Vote for Platner!"

You have lost your credibility, Boom another Gutfeld takedown @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/8aPEZe7FK7 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 15, 2026

Gutfeld didn't need a paragraph to make his point. He needed one name, and there was nothing Tarlov could say in response. Gutfeld won the argument without breaking a sweat. Democrats can’t demand decency and pretend to care about standards and dignity when they support people like Graham Platner.

This is the trap Tarlov walks into every single time. She shows up wanting to relitigate a joke made in the heat of a post-fight interview, while her own party fields Senate candidates accused of domestic abuse and sporting Nazi tattoos.

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