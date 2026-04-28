Another HUGE Setback for the Virginia Gerrymander

Virginia Democrats are running out of runway.

The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied Attorney General Jay Jones's motion to stay an injunction issued by a Tazewell Circuit Court judge. The injunction blocks certification of the redistricting referendum results and throws the party's carefully engineered power grab into serious legal jeopardy.

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Certification was scheduled for Friday. With the stay denied, that deadline is now in doubt, and the ripple effects could reach all the way to the August primary elections. Virginia law requires the Department of Elections to move voters into new districts before any primary can proceed — a process that takes several weeks.

🚨 The Virginia Supreme Court denied a request by AG Jones to pause a lower court order that blocked the certification of the redistricting referendum.



The election will remain uncertified as the legal process plays out. pic.twitter.com/oCbaS7rQfd — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) April 28, 2026

No certification means no redistricting.

No redistricting means no primary timeline.

No primary timeline means this power grab is starting to unravel.

When Virginia Democrat voters amended the state constitution to strip redistricting authority away from a nonpartisan commission and hand it back to the General Assembly, which they currently control, they thought they had a sure thing. The resulting congressional map would have shifted Virginia's delegation from six Democrats and five Republicans to ten Democrats and one Republican.

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Things really aren’t going well for the plan, though. The latest ruling comes in the wake of the State Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on Monday, where questions from the bench did not bode well for the party defending the amendment.

Under questioning, Democrats' own lawyers conceded the legislature had not followed its internal rules while pushing the measure forward. That's a remarkable admission before the state's highest court.

Democrats' attorney Matthew Seligman tried to reframe the whole controversy as an attack on the democratic process. "The General Assembly complied with every step that the Constitution requires," Seligman said. "The circuit court attempted to interfere with the democratic process by halting it," he added, claiming, "The challengers here now try to overturn the result of that democratic process."

One justice pushed back immediately on Seligman's framing that "the people had decided" through the referendum, pointing instead to the procedural irregularities that tainted how the amendment got on the ballot in the first place.

Simply put, you can't hide behind the voters when you cut corners to get there.

Lower courts already expressed skepticism about whether Democrats properly complied with the required procedures in passing the amendment. The circuit court issued the injunction in the first place. The Virginia Supreme Court denied the stay. At every turn, the legal system has looked at what Democrats did and found reasons to pump the brakes.

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The justices who questioned Seligman pressed hard on procedural problems. By contrast, the lawyer representing Republicans faced comparatively gentle questioning from the bench. Reading that tea leaf doesn't require much imagination.

Virginia Democrats gambled that they could rewrite the rules of redistricting and call anyone who objected an enemy of democracy. Now the state’s high court is blowing their master plan up in spectacular fashion.

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