Nancy Pelosi Is Lying About Eric Swalwell. Here’s How We Know.

Nancy Pelosi wants you to believe she was blindsided by the allegations made against Eric Swalwell. She wasn't.

Over the weekend, four women have accused the disgraced former U.S. representative of sexual misconduct. One former staffer alleges he raped her on two occasions when she was too intoxicated to consent. Other women said he sent them unsolicited nude photos. As I’ve pointed out before, the allegations of misconduct were corroborated. Then a fifth woman came forward, alleging he drugged and raped her in 2018. Despite his defiance, Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress.

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But this story is bigger than just one man. Democrats are now scrambling to protect themselves from the fallout — including Pelosi.

Let me explain. When journalist Frank Sesno asked the former House Speaker whether she had any prior knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell before they were first reported last week, she claimed, "I had none whatsoever."

She called his resignation a "smart decision" and "the right thing to do.” I’ve said before that Democrats rarely turn on their own. And Swalwell wasn’t just another Democrat to Pelosi. Swalwell is one of Pelosi’s proteges — she helped him climb the party ranks. She’s a known kingmaker in the party, personally responsible for Hakeem Jeffries succeeding her as Democratic leader in the House. She didn’t even try to defend Swalwell; she cut him loose faster than he could rip one on live television.

A flustered Nancy Pelosi denies that Democrats knew what Swalwell was doing and turned a blind eye:



Pelosi: “Absolutely not true."



Interviewer: "You had no idea?"



Pelosi: “None whatsoever."



Sure thing, Nance. pic.twitter.com/MmVHf3Wt3x — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

If anyone knew about Swalwell, Pelosi did, and the thing is, everyone knew.

"Every member in Congress knows not to let any young staffer around Swalwell or Matt Gaetz. It's not a secret there," former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on ABC's This Week.

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Every member. Not a handful of insiders with access to sealed files. Everyone.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown confirmed as much. "No, I'm not surprised frankly because there have been rumors after rumors after rumors," Brown said, adding that Democratic colleagues like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi had essentially acknowledged the same thing. Pelosi's own friend and former ally is publicly connecting her to the rumors she swears she never heard.

This is the exact playbook they used to engineer Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race. For years, they pretended that Joe Biden was mentally fit for office. Then, when he botched the debate with President Donald Trump in June 2024, they cut him loose because there was no point in denying what Americans saw, and what everyone already knew. They just acted like they were blindsided and threw him under the bus.

ICYMI: Will the Swalwell Scandal Take Down a Democrat U.S. Senator, Too?

And there were even national security implications, as well.

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked at the Pentagon, spelled it out. "Swalwell sat on the intel committee, and there were allegations he had a suspected Chinese spy, Fang Fang, who was associated with him in his office," Griffin said. "Now, he was not found to have engaged in wrongdoing, but to me, my spidey senses from having worked at the Pentagon go off, which is, it was an open secret that he had issues with women, that he was somebody who was susceptible, potentially, to heavy drinking, to impropriety with women."

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"America's adversaries look for how to exploit that," Griffin explained. "So that, to me, pinpoints it was openly known. Nobody did anything about it.”

Democrats let a cognitively impaired man serve as president until they could no longer hide. They also let a predator serve in Congress and on the House Intelligence Committee, despite his being compromised.

Democrats have a lot of reasons to be worried right now.

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