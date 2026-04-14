The Swalwell Scandal Just Got Worse — Way, Way Worse

Matt Margolis | 9:32 AM on April 14, 2026
Townhall Media

If Eric Swalwell thought resigning from Congress would let him quietly disappear. It won't.

The disgraced Democrat announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his seat, just one day after suspending his campaign for California governor. Multiple women had accused him of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who alleges he raped her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. Three additional women had piled on with separate misconduct allegations on CNN.

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Despite his dropping out of the gubernatorial race and resigning from Congress, Swalwell insists that the accusations against him are false. Swalwell might think resigning will take some heat off of him, but Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has made it clear she isn't done with him — not even close.

Luna appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters Monday night and warned that more damaging material about Swalwell would be coming within 24 hours, and she made clear that what she already knows is bad enough on its own.

"I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail," Luna told Watters. "Not only did I receive forensic reporting showing that you know, that infamous video of him in the hotel room was indeed him — it was not AI-generated — but I'm also being told that... more stuff is going to be dropping in the next 24 hours, and that also potentially the individual that recorded that video in the hotel room was a female and she was underage," she claimed.

Underage? Well, Swalwell’s problem just got so much worse.

Here is part of the video:

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Luna didn't stop at the video. She made a broader accusation — one that implicates not just Swalwell but the people who were supposed to hold him accountable. Washington insiders knew. The press knew. Nobody said a word. "Many people on the Hill knew about this, many reporters have come forward... saying that they had heard stories about this... they knew about it, they did not report on it."

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"I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail." She concluded the segment by calling on the Manhattan DA to take a hard look at the criminal dimensions of the case.

"Now we're looking at the criminal activity, and I stand by what I said, because I saw again, the forensics report of that video, and if that is true, I would suggest that the Manhattan DA look into that," she said.

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The Manhattan DA's office had already opened an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Swalwell before Luna even made those comments. Prosecutors encouraged survivors and anyone with information to contact their Special Victims Division.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS CRIME ERIC SWALWELL FOX NEWS

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