The Swalwell Scandal Just Got Worse — Way, Way Worse

If Eric Swalwell thought resigning from Congress would let him quietly disappear. It won't.

The disgraced Democrat announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his seat, just one day after suspending his campaign for California governor. Multiple women had accused him of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who alleges he raped her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. Three additional women had piled on with separate misconduct allegations on CNN.

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Despite his dropping out of the gubernatorial race and resigning from Congress, Swalwell insists that the accusations against him are false. Swalwell might think resigning will take some heat off of him, but Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) has made it clear she isn't done with him — not even close.

Luna appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters Monday night and warned that more damaging material about Swalwell would be coming within 24 hours, and she made clear that what she already knows is bad enough on its own.

"I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail," Luna told Watters. "Not only did I receive forensic reporting showing that you know, that infamous video of him in the hotel room was indeed him — it was not AI-generated — but I'm also being told that... more stuff is going to be dropping in the next 24 hours, and that also potentially the individual that recorded that video in the hotel room was a female and she was underage," she claimed.

Underage? Well, Swalwell’s problem just got so much worse.

Here is part of the video:

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Rape suspect congressman Swalwell KISSES alleged SEX WORKER



He’s been married for decade



Video by Martin Shkreli pic.twitter.com/Vyy0IOtrtD — RT (@RT_com) April 11, 2026

Luna didn't stop at the video. She made a broader accusation — one that implicates not just Swalwell but the people who were supposed to hold him accountable. Washington insiders knew. The press knew. Nobody said a word. "Many people on the Hill knew about this, many reporters have come forward... saying that they had heard stories about this... they knew about it, they did not report on it."

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"I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail." She concluded the segment by calling on the Manhattan DA to take a hard look at the criminal dimensions of the case.

"Now we're looking at the criminal activity, and I stand by what I said, because I saw again, the forensics report of that video, and if that is true, I would suggest that the Manhattan DA look into that," she said.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA DROPS A BOMB… says ERIC SWALWELL COULD “END UP IN JAIL” 🚨@RepLuna: “People on THE HILL knew… REPORTERS heard it and stayed SILENT” 🤐🔥



“Forensics say the video wasn’t AI… the individual that recorded that video in that HOTEL ROOM was… pic.twitter.com/SHaBXd84K7 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 14, 2026

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The Manhattan DA's office had already opened an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Swalwell before Luna even made those comments. Prosecutors encouraged survivors and anyone with information to contact their Special Victims Division.

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