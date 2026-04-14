Hunter Biden Bailed on the United States to Escape $17 Million in Debt

Hunter Biden has left the United States. He's gone. Living abroad, broke — or so he claims — and apparently too strapped for cash to pay his lawyers while somehow managing to enjoy, in his own words, "super fine dining" on another continent.

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A court filing dropped on April 6 in Washington, courtesy of his attorney Barry Coburn, lays it all out. The filing, submitted in a lawsuit that Biden's former law firm Winston & Strawn brought over unpaid legal fees, states simply that "Mr. Biden lives abroad" and that he "cannot afford" to pay his outstanding bills.

Winston & Strawn, the firm that sent heavy-hitter Abbe Lowell into courtrooms in Delaware and California to fight Biden's federal gun and tax charges, says he owes them "substantially in excess of $50,000." They sued him in D.C. Superior Court back in June of last year.

But wait: Biden told podcast host Dave Rubin last year that he was "$17 million of debt … as it relates to my legal fees,” and proceeded to play the victim card. "You want accountability? Look at the past six years of my life," he said. Sure.

Typical entitled Democrat, blaming others for his poor life choices.

Hunter's attorney Coburn wrote in the April 6 filing that Hunter is 'impecunious', a fancy word for penniless. Coburn wrote Hunter didn't even have money to pay for experts to go through his emails and electronic devices as part of the lawsuit's discovery process. 'We have not engaged a billing consultant or forensic accountant to review the bills, just as we have not engaged an e-discovery vendor,' he wrote. 'We cannot afford it.' However, in his November podcast interview Hunter indicated he had been indulging in 'super fine dining' in the South African city. 'The food here is incredible. It is across the board the most consistently good food from the corner burger place to the super fine dining,' he told Rubin.

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For a guy who’s supposedly penniless, he sure is living well.

In fact, despite the claimed poverty and his declared foreign residency, Hunter made the roughly 10,000-mile trip from Cape Town to California this month for an Easter gathering with Joe Biden and the family in Santa Ynez. Who paid for that?

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But, you know, if he’s strapped for cash, perhaps Hunter should get back into painting. Oh, wait, he doesn’t have any access to sell anymore. According to the report, between 2021 and 2024, Hunter sold $1.5 million worth of his crappy painting, mostly to Democratic donors and family friends. Funny how that works. According to court documents, by March 2025, he'd sold exactly one piece of art for $36,000 since December 2023. Art sales, it turns out, dry up fast when Daddy is no longer in the White House and there's no more access to sell. Who could have seen that coming?

Meanwhile, he still owes about $5,000 a month in child support for his 7-year-old daughter, Navy, whom he fathered with former stripper Lunden Roberts. He also promised Navy some of his paintings. Roberts told an Arkansas court in January that she hasn't received a single one.

Gee, too bad.

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