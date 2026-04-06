Here’s What Trump Has to Say About More Cabinet Shake-Ups

The Washington rumor mill has been spinning hard since President Donald Trump ousted two Cabinet officials in quick succession. Are more firings coming? Who’s next?

Advertisement

Trump has now addressed the rumors in a brief phone interview with The Hill. According to Trump, the country is on the right track, and people should not read into the rumors about more staffing shake-ups.

Since Bondi’s departure, speculation has swirled about the future of other Cabinet secretaries, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and FBI Director Kash Patel. However, the White House and its allies have been adamant that there are no staffing changes in the works. “Secretaries Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnick are both doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump’s full support,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement. The White House was also quick to quash a report from The Guardian that said Trump had polled members of his Cabinet about replacing Gabbard following her recent testimony on Capitol Hill. “POTUS has total confidence in [Gabbard] and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news. The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

Advertisement

I think we all know that the left likes to create the impression that the Trump administration is crippled by chaos.

Initial speculation centered on DNI Tulsi Gabbard, which turned out to be fake news.

.@StevenCheung47: "@POTUS has total confidence in @DNIGabbard, and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news. The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people." https://t.co/tOvbyQnCSU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 2, 2026

But the media ran with other alleged rumors as well. Politico wrote an article claiming that Trump is weighing more Cabinet changes in the wake of Bondi’s ouster. Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller promptly dismissed these.

“Anyone pushing a ‘Cabinet change’ story is either a loser who wants the job or a friend of the loser who wants the job,” said Jason Miller, a GOP strategist who helped advise Trump’s transition team.



Trump weighs more Cabinet changes after Bondi ouster https://t.co/vx7ZyoHPq3 — Jason Miller (@JasonMiller) April 3, 2026

That's a pretty clear signal from people who are actually plugged into this White House. The media's desire to portray the Trump administration as perpetually on the brink of implosion is a well-worn playbook — and it's one Trump and his team have seen before. You’ll probably remember they pulled the same thing during his first term. Perhaps they’re trying to sow distrust and division. That wouldn’t shock me at all.

Advertisement

None of this means the press will stop hunting for cracks. They never do. But so far, every named official has received an explicit vote of confidence from the White House. The administration is projecting unity, the president himself called the country's trajectory positive, and the most connected voices around Trump are actively mocking the reporters chasing these stories.

Yes, two firings in a month sounds dramatic — until you remember these are the first Cabinet departures of Trump's entire second term. That's not a purge. Remember, Trump comes from the private sector. He isn’t one to reward failure or turn a blind eye to it. If he wants to change things up because he thinks it will improve things, he will. That’s more than I can for his Democrat predecessors, who rewarded incompetence.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!