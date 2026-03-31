'No Kings’ Protesters Are Dumber Than You Think. Oy!

Matt Margolis | 9:24 AM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

If you’ve been relying on the mainstream media for your understanding of the so-called “No Kings” protests, you’d think it is a massive, organic uprising against Donald Trump that has swept the nation. Breathless coverage paints these rallies as the voice of everyday Americans rising up “in defense of democracy.” It’s a compelling narrative. It just happens to fall apart under even the slightest scrutiny.

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Start with the claim that this is a “grassroots” movement. It isn’t. Not even close.

A Fox News Digital investigation pulled back the curtain and found that the “No Kings” protests are backed by a sprawling network of roughly 500 organizations pulling in an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue. That’s not a spontaneous uprising. That’s an industry. And buried inside that network are openly socialist and communist groups calling for “revolution.” So much for your neighbor just deciding to grab a sign and head downtown.

The money trail gets even more revealing. The permit for the flagship march in St. Paul, Minn., lists Indivisible as the lead coordinator. That’s not some scrappy local group. It’s a well-funded Democratic advocacy organization backed by billionaire George Soros.

Again, not exactly the image of ordinary citizens organizing in their spare time.

Then there’s the involvement of Neville Roy Singham, an American tech tycoon who, ironically, openly embraces communism and now lives in China. Over the years, Singham has poured money into a web of activist groups that regularly team up for protests like this. Organizations such as the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition, and CodePink are all part of this ecosystem. CodePink, by the way, was co-founded by Jodie Evans, who is married to Singham. These groups also work closely with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

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That’s a lot of coordination for something we’re supposed to believe just bubbled up naturally.

And yes, some of the protesters are reportedly getting paid to show up. That alone should end the “grassroots” fantasy, but the media keeps pushing it anyway.

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CNN, for example, framed the protests as driven by deeply held concerns. It reported that “For demonstrators, democracy, the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, the high cost of living and the war in Iran were top of mind.”

Protesters parrot lines like “Democracy is under threat,” “I see the injustices going on,” and “We are all against war.” Some say they “support ICE being abolished,” and CNN just eats it up. Others complain that “People can’t afford to eat, now gas has gone up,” which is an interesting claim given that gas prices remain lower than they were under Joe Biden. Seriously, if that were a genuine grievance, where were these people when inflation went out of control under Biden? When gas was $5/gal, and inflation was 9%?

These aren’t carefully thought-out arguments. They’re slogans. And once you get past those slogans, the whole thing starts to look a lot less impressive.

On Monday, Jesse Watters aired footage of his producer, Johnny Belisario, interviewing “No Kings” protesters. The results were brutal. Many of the people marching couldn’t clearly explain why they were there. Some struggled to articulate what they meant by calling Trump a “king.” Others seemed completely detached from the issues they were supposedly protesting.

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That’s the part the media doesn’t want you to see. It’s much easier to sell the image of a passionate, informed movement than a loosely assembled crowd repeating talking points they barely understand.

There are other videos on social media showing how the protesters are clearly unhinged and uninformed… and mostly white.

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None of this means that every single person at these rallies is clueless or insincere. I’m sure there are a couple. But the broader picture is hard to ignore. This isn’t a spontaneous uprising fueled by genuine grassroots energy. It’s a coordinated, well-funded political operation, amplified by a media ecosystem that’s more interested in the narrative than the truth.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS GEORGE SOROS JESSE WATTERS MEDIA BIAS

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