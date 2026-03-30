Scott Jennings Destroyed the ‘No Kings’ Rallies, and CNN Wasn’t Happy About It

The “No Kings” rallies over the weekend were such a joke, and CNN’s Scott Jennings totally exposed them for what they really are on Sunday's State of the Union.

What happened was that CNN political commentator Ashley Allison argued that the weekend's protests represented a growing resistance movement — one that had been slow to materialize after the 2024 election but was now picking up steam. She pointed to the crowds, the celebrity appearances, Bruce Springsteen and Jane Fonda lending their star power to the cause. "When you have millions of people peacefully go out, rock stars, Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda, all these folks coming out and saying, we don't like it either, we're not in isolation, it shows a unifying force that could be powerful," she said.

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Snooze…

Anyway, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) was even more enthusiastic, boasting about how he attended six rallies over the weekend like it was a badge of honor or something.

That's when Jennings pounced.

"That's a lot of free speech for a country with a king," he said.

Subramanyam tried to brush it off, inviting Jennings to join them next time and offering to get him a T-shirt. But Jennings didn’t let up.

"That's a lot of free speech for a country with a king,” he said again.

There’s a reason that Subramanyam tried to ignore that statement.

The entire premise of the "No Kings" movement — that America is somehow living under a monarchy — looks stupid when thousands of people can freely march through major cities with zero consequence on a random Saturday. I would also add that Trump really wants the SAVE America to pass, but Democrats are blocking it in the Senate. If he were a king, Senate Democrats would be powerless because if Trump were a king, or acting like one, he’d just be able to do it.

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Nevertheless, Subramanyam ignored Jennings and pressed on, saying the rallies showed genuine grassroots energy and that he'd even met a Republican attendee who said the Iran situation would keep him from ever voting Republican again — which I guarantee never happened.

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But I digress.

The next great moment came when Jennings exposed what the No Kings rallies were really about.

"These No Kings rallies actually look pretty representative to me of the Democratic coalition," he said. "I saw people flying the hammer and sickle in New York City. I saw Hezbollah flags. I saw Hamas flags. I saw Palestinian flags. I saw trans signs. I see weirdo liberal boomers out there. This is pretty representative of the Democratic coalition. And that's who funds it as well, by the way."

Allison pushed back immediately, insisting that the fringe elements Jennings mentioned didn't represent what the movement stood for. But Jennings wasn't buying the "that's not who we are" defense.

"You like hammer and sickle? You like hammer and sickle flags?" he shot back as the table erupted. "They had a bunch of them. They come from somewhere," he added.

The flags flown at the No Kings Rallies were pretty representative of the Democratic coalition: communist hammer & sickle, trans, Hezbollah, Hamas, & all being waved by weirdo boomers. If you want to know where the energy on the left is - they showed you. pic.twitter.com/tlpjJq0lmK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 29, 2026

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They sure did, no matter how uncomfortable that makes the left.

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