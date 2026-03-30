Tom Homan Bulldozed Jake Tapper’s DHS Funding Narrative

Border Czar Tom Homan hit the Sunday shows this weekend, and the liberal networks didn’t know what hit them. Over at CNN, he spent the segment repeatedly bulldozing Jake Tapper, and it was awesome. Homan wasn’t there to take any crap, and he repeatedly hammered the same indisputable point to Tapper: fund the Department of Homeland Security, and the problems go away.

Advertisement

For example, Tapper asked why, if the administration had the power to move money around to pay TSA agents without Congress, it took 41 days to act. This is a point many Democrats have been making lately, and Homan crushed it. He responded by broadening the issue beyond TSA, and that TSA pay does not address the larger DHS funding problem. “You’ve got the Coast Guard. You’ve got CISA. You’ve got the men and women of Secret Service. You’ve got a lot of people working at the Department of Homeland Security that isn’t getting paid,” he said. He argued the entire department should be funded because the country is facing a “heightened threat posture.”

Recommended: Democrats Should Be Panicking About This

The most effective part of Homan’s response was how he turned Tapper’s question back on Congress. He said he did not pretend to be an appropriations expert, but he was clear about the political bottom line. “I’m just glad that President Trump is able to pay the TSA agents. At least that’s a start,” Homan said. “But, again, there’s a lot more, many more, thousands more, tens of thousands more DHS employees who are not being paid that need to be paid.”

Jake Tapper PRESSED Tom Homan on what ICE agents at airports have actually accomplished.



The Border Czar FIRED BACK with a series of truth bombs about ICE that CNN’s audience wasn’t ready for.



TAPPER: “What have ICE agents at airports been doing? What have they actually… pic.twitter.com/7JIiTn2mws — Overton (@overton_news) March 29, 2026

Advertisement

Tapper then tried (and failed) to hit Homan on the ICE deployment to airports, asking whether the agents would leave once TSA workers were paid. Homan refused to give him the answer he seemed to want. “We will see,” he said. He explained that the deployment depends on how many TSA workers return, how many have quit, and what each airport needs. He said he was working with TSA and ICE leadership to figure that out, while praising ICE for “plugging those holes” and helping keep airports secure.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to force Tom Homan into committing whether ICE agents would leave airports now that TSA has been ordered to be paid.



Homan refused to take the bait — instead, he laid out exactly how ICE is keeping airports secure.



TAPPER: “Once TSA agents start getting… pic.twitter.com/IZIful2SZa — Overton (@overton_news) March 29, 2026

When Tapper cited the TSA union’s criticism that ICE replacements were like “a teaspoon of cough syrup” for a patient with pneumonia, Homan fired back that the wait times had already gone down. He said he had seen improvements in Houston and that additional agents were being sent to Baltimore. “Every place we send ICE officers, the lines have decreased,” he said. “They need to decrease more.”

Homan also pushed back hard on the idea that ICE was overstepping its role at airports. He said ICE officers were checking IDs and covering exits so TSA screeners could focus on the machines. “We’re doing the job TSA is asking us to do, so their officers can get back to main screening,” he said.

Advertisement

Tapper then moved to the DHS deal and asked why President Donald Trump would oppose a deal that Senate Republicans said was good. Homan did not budge. He said Trump wanted the entire DHS funded and open, and he accused Democrats of trying to change ICE tactics and force the agency to arrest fewer people. “They’re holding the department hostage because they don’t like what ICE is doing,” Homan said. “If they don’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law. That’s your job.”

When Tapper brought up warrant changes, mask use, alleged mistaken detentions, and broader criticism of ICE, Homan insisted that the laws had not changed.

“Let's talk about the masks. You don't see ICE wearing masks inside the airports because they're not on the street arresting criminals. You have got the agitators who cross the line and threaten ICE agents,” he said. “The same people in the Democratic Congress that want ICE to take off the mask are the same people who say ICE is going to shoot people inside airports. I mean, they can't have it both ways. So, if you want ICE to take the mask off, the threat level has to decrease. It's up 8000 percent increase in threats against ICE officers, and that's because of a lot of the rhetoric coming from the Hill. Stop calling ICE Nazis and racists. Stop saying they're going to shoot people inside airports. That's going to drive the threat level down, and we can talk about masks.”

Advertisement

Tom Homan educates Jake Tapper on one of the reasons ICE needs to wear masks — constant incendiary rhetoric from Democrats in DC:



"The same people in the Democratic Congress that want ICE to take off the masks, are the same people who say ICE is going to shoot people inside… pic.twitter.com/eQJaV1JKMZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

I typically have no use for CNN, but a Tom Homan interview is always worth watching.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!