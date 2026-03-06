Democrat's Illegal Immigrant Guest to State of the Union Exposed as Assault Suspect

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) thought he was owning President Donald Trump by bringing an illegal immigrant to the State of the Union last month. The move was deliberate — a calculated piece of political theater designed to put a face on what Democrats call an "immigration tragedy." He wanted to make Marcelo Gomes da Silva into a liberal icon, the next Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Now it looks like a publicity stunt gone horribly wrong.

Advertisement

Moulton had made a point of publicizing his invitation to bring Gomes da Silva to President Trump's speech. Sympathetic press coverage poured in. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey invited him to tour her State House office. Moulton went on MSNOW and gushed that Gomes da Silva was "a great American," "a patriot," and "a reminder of what courage looks like."

There's just one problem. According to a report from the Boston Herald, the Milford, Massachusetts, police have two reports from 2021 that reference Gomes da Silva by name, involving sexual assault, and they won't let anyone read them.

The Herald submitted a public records request to the Secretary of State’s Office and the Milford Police Department regarding two reports, one from June and the other from September of 2021, where Marcelo Gomes da Silva was apparently named as the person of interest. The Herald sought the police report numbered 21-23101 dated 9/15/2021 featuring Marcelo Gomes da Silva and 1-16254 dated 6/30/21 also featuring the 19-year-old.

However, Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni formally denied public records requests for both documents. Report 21-23101-OF, filed September 15, 2021, "involves a sexual assault and juveniles," he wrote. Report 21-16254-OF, filed June 30, 2021, "involves juveniles." Sanchioni cited Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 4, Section 7, Clause 26(A) as the basis for withholding both files. He offered no further detail.

Advertisement

ICYMI: A SCOTUS Decision so Unanimous That Justice Jackson Wrote the Majority Opinion

Not only did Moulton invite Gomes da Silva to Trump’s State of the Union, but Moulton also helped Gomes da Silva evade possible arrest by escorting him out of the House chamber in the middle of the speech to his office to hide him from law enforcement. While Gomes da Silva has not been charged with any crime, he is mentioned as a person of interest in the sexual assault cases.

Gomes da Silva claimed to be blindsided by his inclusion in the reports. "I only learned about these reports that allegedly include my name in them through the media. I have never seen these alleged reports. My attorney has since requested these alleged reports and was denied," he said.

None of that changes the core problem for Moulton. He took it upon himself to build an entire political narrative around this illegal immigrant, plaster him across the national media, and parade him before Congress as a symbol of ICE's cruelty. Moulton owns that.

Democrats sure have a knack for making examples of the wrong illegal immigrants. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) infamously flew down to El Salvador to have margaritas with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant gang member who has also been accused of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Advertisement

Democrats sure know how to pick 'em, don't they?

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!