The Real Reason Murkowski Is Undermining Election Integrity

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) just reminded everyone why Alaska Republicans keep trying to replace her. As we previously reported, the RINO senator declared her opposition this week to the SAVE Act, claiming it would "federalize" elections in ways she simply cannot support.

Advertisement

“When Democrats attempted to advance sweeping election reform legislation in 2021, Republicans were unanimous in opposition because it would have federalized elections, something we have long opposed,” she claimed in a post on X. “Now, I’m seeing proposals such as the SAVE Act and MEGA that would effectively do just that.”

That is not the case, as I previously explained here.

“Once again, I do not support these efforts,” Murkowski continued. “Not only does the U.S. Constitution clearly provide states the authority to regulate the ‘times, places, and manner’ of holding federal elections, but one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington, D.C., seldom work in places like Alaska.”

And she kept piling on excuses. “Election Day is fast approaching,” she noted. “Imposing new federal requirements now, when states are deep into their preparations, would negatively impact election integrity by forcing election officials to scramble to adhere to new policies likely without the necessary resources. Ensuring public trust in our elections is at the core of our democracy, but federal overreach is not how we achieve this.”

But here's the part she hopes you'll forget: she was the only Republican senator who voted to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act back in 2021. Had that bill passed, it would have forced states to get federal permission before changing their own voting laws. If that's not federalizing elections, nothing is.

Advertisement

Murkowski said at the time that she supported the legislation because it provided "a framework through which legitimate voting rights issues can be tackled" and because it included the Native American Voting Rights Act. I’m sorry, but you can't champion a bill that demands federal sign-off on state election laws and then turn around and call the SAVE Act federal overreach.

For Our VIPs: I Want the MEGA Act, but I’ll Take the SAVE Act

It was one of three bills Democrats had introduced to not only federalize elections, along with the Freedom to Vote Act and the For the People Act. These laws, had Democrats succeeded in getting them passed, would have mandated universal mail-in voting, allowed ballots to be accepted long after Election Day, implemented automatic voter registration, allowed felons to vote, and abolished the Electoral College.

Yet Murkowski dared to invoke the Constitution to explain her opposition to the SAVE Act? Which only required proof of citizenship to register to vote, and a photo ID to vote. The Constitution does empower the states to regulate the "times, places, and manner" of holding federal elections, but it also says, “Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations,” which certainly means there’s nothing unprecedented about requiring citizenship and a photo ID.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s actually happening here. Murkowski doesn't oppose federalizing elections. She opposes election integrity. When Democrats wanted to federalize elections and weaken safeguards, she was on board. Now that Republicans want to verify citizenship and require ID, suddenly she's a states' rights warrior? Give me a break.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!