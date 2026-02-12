Homan Ends ICE Surge in Minnesota. Here’s Why It’s a Victory for Trump.

Border Czar Tom Homan made a huge announcement in Minneapolis on Thursday morning: The federal immigration surge in Minnesota is over.

"With that, and success that has been made arresting public safety threats and other priorities since this surge operation began, as well as the unprecedented levels of coordination we have obtained from state officials and local law enforcement, I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Homan said. “A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week.”

Advertisement

Border Czar Tom Homan said this morning in Minneapolis that the federal immigration enforcement surge operation for Minnesota is coming to an end.



He also said that fraud investigations will continue.



"With that, and success that has been made arresting public safety threats… pic.twitter.com/H8phRav8Ih — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) February 12, 2026

Translation: mission accomplished.

Operation Metro Surge kicked off in early December when the Department of Homeland Security flooded Minnesota with roughly 3,000 immigration enforcement officers in the sanctuary state. The operation was a success, achieving thousands of arrests. However, thanks to state and local policies that bar local law enforcement from assisting or protecting federal agents from protesters, tensions often escalated. Protestors crossed a line from exercising their right to protest to actively interfering with ICE operations and even assaulting agents. They were no longer protesters; they were agitators interfering with lawful immigration enforcement operations. Two agitators wound up getting killed while assaulting agents: Renee Good, who tried to run over an agent with her car; and Alex Pretti, who attacked officers while armed with a loaded gun.

The end of the surge is possible because Homan convinced Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to allow local enforcement to coordinate with federal agents.

Advertisement

“I’m very pleased to report that this surge operation and our work here with state and local officials to improve coordination and achieve mutual goals, as well as our efforts to address issues of concern here on the ground, have yielded the successful results we… came here for,” he said. “The Twin Cities, and Minnesota in general, are and will continue to be much safer for the communities here because of what we have accomplished under President Trump's leadership.”

He continued, “Overall, we made a lot of progress through extensive engagement, meeting with them and other key stakeholders, and it is expected that those engagements and discussions will continue, going forward, to enhance exchange of information and more coordination.”

TOM HOMAN on operations in Minnesota: “I'm very pleased to report that this surge operation and our work here with state and local officials to improve coordination and achieve mutual goals, as well as our efforts to address issues of concern here on the ground, have yielded the… pic.twitter.com/zCGm88R7TP — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 12, 2026

The left will spin this as a retreat, but Homan made it clear that the end of the surge doesn’t mean a retreat. “For those that say we are backing down from immigration enforcement or the promise of mass de- deportations, you are simply wrong,” he said. “Look at the data. Record number of arrests and deportations under President Trump's first year, and we'll continue that effort. Prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats doesn't mean we forget about everybody else. We will take action on everybody else. That's just a stone-cold fact.”

Advertisement

.@RealTomHoman: "For those that say we are backing down from immigration enforcement or the promise of mass deportations, you are simply wrong... prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats doesn't mean we're forgetting about everybody else." pic.twitter.com/uT3Om3tck4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

Homan also debunked several lies that have come from Democrats and the mainstream media.

“I want to say something about the various unfounded complaints I'm hearing about ICE enforcement operations,” he said. “During the surge operation, ICE has not arrested anybody inside a hospital. We have not arrested anybody inside of a school, an elementary school. We have not arrested anybody inside a church. As a matter of fact, the only ones that disrespected the sanctuary of a church were the agitators that have been arrested and prosecuted, and so far, we have nine of them.”

He added, “However, those locations are not off the table. I said from day one, there's no sanctuary for a significant public safety threat or national security threat. But as far as those stories about ICE going into churches, arresting people in hospitals, it simply has not happened. And if you have a case where it happened, you let me know, because all the digging I've done here, I can't find a single one.”

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan, in Minnesota, SHUTS DOWN Democrat lies about ICE arrests



“During this surge operation, ICE has NOT arrested anybody inside a hospital. We have NOT arrested anybody inside of an elementary school. We have NOT arrested anybody inside a church...”



“However,… pic.twitter.com/jQAU3AZh9y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2026

Advertisement

The truth is that this is a huge victory for President Donald Trump. Homan came in, got Walz and Frey to cave, and immigration enforcement is continuing and going much smoother.

Recommended: CNN Thinks Black Voters Are ‘Too Dumb’ and Scott Jennings Torched Them for It

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!