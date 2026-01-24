James Carville’s On-Air Meltdown Is Hard to Watch

James Carville was known as a sharp political mind until President Donald Trump broke him. He’s gone so far off the rails that it really makes no sense why anyone even bothers to get his take on current events. He confidently predicted — guaranteed, really — that Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election. He couldn’t separate his personal bias from reality, and wound up with egg on his face. He’s not sought after for his honest insight; he’s sought after because his reputation is being exploited to make leftists feel better when they’re told what they want to hear.

Carville appeared on The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNOW Friday night, and quickly made clear he was in no mood for restraint. Melber introduced him as a “legendary Democratic strategist” and asked a straightforward question about the week’s polling and protests. What followed sounded like a man who has completely lost his grip on reality.

Carville immediately launched into a bizarre tirade about President Trump, Davos, and social media, and it was so crazy, I kept waiting for orderlies in white shirts to come get him.

“Well, let’s talk about Trump at Davos and his midnight nocturnal tweets,” Carville said. “He’s a flea-bitten dog baying at the moon. Okay, I apologize, kennel clubs and dog lovers. I don’t mean to drag the reputation of flea-bitten dogs through the mud, but it’s the best metaphor I can come up with,” he said. “He’s just howling and howling and howling, and you can’t reason with him. Oh, dear, that’s 200 and, you know, 38,855 miles away. It can’t hurt you. It’s orbiting the Earth, and Earth orbits the sun,” he said, before concluding, “You’re talking to a flea-bitten dog.”

I haven’t even gotten to the craziest part yet. The real moment that revealed just how far off the rails he has gone came when he turned to Republicans planning a mini-convention for the midterms.

According to Carville, this was not a routine political gathering or campaign stop. It was something far darker.

“And the big news, and if you look at your story in Minneapolis, the Republicans are… claiming they’re gonna have a midterm mini-convention with Trump attending,” Carville said. “They’re gonna go to Minneapolis, and he’s gonna try to provoke a race war.”

Yes, a race war. On national television. Without evidence. Without specifics. Without any grounding in reality.

"Listen to me," he added. "This summer, the Republicans will go to Minneapolis. He's going to try to provoke a race war... he's going to go to Minneapolis to try to provoke these people in all over, and it's going to be summertime, and the weather's going to be good. And it's, it's — he's trying to create a race war. I don't think he will succeed, because I don't think people will take the bait. But they'd better be warned. I'm serious."

He emphasized that point again for good measure.

“I, I’m really serious when I put these two events together,” he said.

This is why Carville can’t be taken seriously anymore. He’s given up the pretense of offering political analysis and selling his paranoid meltdown as legitimate insight. He projected onto Trump the very racial chaos Democrats have spent years excusing and fomenting. It’s only been five years since the riots that left parts of Minneapolis smoldering. In Carville’s warped telling, every Trump rally is a looming catastrophe, every Republican gathering a provocation, and every expression of free speech an existential threat.

Advertisement

There was once a time when Democrat consultants were sane and had insightful things to say that you could actually learn from, even if you disagreed with their politics. I miss those days.

Carville’s talk of a looming “race war” that the GOP would start bordered on delusion, and his suggestion that Trump would deploy the military to inflame racial violence reeks of paranoid schizophrenia, not reasoned political insight from a seasoned political consultant. He deserves a straitjacket, not a national audience.

