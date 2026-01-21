Bill and Hillary Clinton Are in Real Trouble Now

Earlier this month, Bill and Hillary Clinton officially refused to comply with a subpoena that House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) issued, formally rejecting demands to sit for closed-door depositions in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Their lawyers submitted an eight-page letter declaring the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” followed by a sharply worded joint statement in which the Clintons vowed to fight the effort as long as necessary.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Comer dropped the hammer on the Clintons.

“Facing contempt of Congress, the Clintons’ lawyers made an untenable offer: that I travel to New York for a conversation with President Clinton only,” Comer revealed in a post on X. The conditions only got worse from there. “No official transcript would be recorded and other Members of Congress would be barred from participating. I have rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer.”

Comer added, “The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment.”

Comer pointed out that the subpoenas came from a bipartisan House Oversight Committee and required sworn, transcribed depositions, and an informal, off-the-record chat fails to meet even the lowest standard of oversight. “Former President Clinton has a documented history of parsing language to evade questions, responded falsely under oath, and was impeached and suspended from the practice of law as a result,” Comer said.

Recommended: This One Lie About Trump Could Cost CNN Millions

He then argued that transparency is extremely important to the Epstein investigation. The idea of speaking without a transcript struck him as offensive, not just procedurally flawed. “The absence of an official transcript is an indefensible demand that is insulting to the American people who demand answers about Epstein’s crimes,” he said.

Advertisement

Comer backed that argument with examples of how the committee already handled high-profile witnesses. “As part of our investigation, the House Oversight Committee has released transcripts of interviews with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, which has provided much needed transparency to the public,” he said. Obviously, that transparency disappears when witnesses insist on secrecy. “Without a formal record, Americans would be left to rely on competing accounts of what was said.”

Of course, Hillary Clinton also remains squarely in the committee’s sights. Comer laid out why her testimony matters and why a closed-door, casual conversation fails to satisfy the committee’s responsibility. “Former Secretary Clinton’s on-the-record testimony is necessary for the Committee’s investigation given her knowledge from her time as Secretary of State of the federal government’s work to counter international sex-tracking rings, her personal knowledge of Ms. Maxwell, and her family’s relationship with Mr. Epstein,” he said.

The standoff now moves into its next phase. “Contempt proceedings begin tomorrow,” Comer said.

Advertisement

Democrats spent four years parroting, “No one is above the law,” to justify weaponizing the Justice Department against President Donald Trump during the Biden years. But the Clintons act like they are, in fact, above the law. And it looks like they’re about to learn that the hard way.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!