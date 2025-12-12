Is MTG Plotting to Destroy the GOP?

With just weeks until she exits Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is apparently plotting one final act of rebellion. According to a report from MS Now, Greene has been quietly canvassing her GOP colleagues to determine whether there's enough support to force a vote on removing Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be resigning from Congress next month, but she’s weighing one last act of defiance: a longshot bid to topple Speaker Mike Johnson. In recent days, the controversial Georgia Republican has been working behind the scenes to gauge whether there’s support for a motion to vacate the chair, three sources familiar with her efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity told MS NOW. Under the House rules adopted at the beginning of this year, nine Republicans are needed to trigger such a vote — and Greene is trying to figure out who might be willing to sign on. She denies the effort, and insiders say it's unlikely to go anywhere even if she tries. But given Greene's recent behavior, the idea that she might attempt to blow up the speakership on her way out the door doesn't exactly come as a shock.

“Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” a source said. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.”

Greene is reportedly not the only Republican frustrated with Johnson. One House Republican, granted anonymity to discuss the mood inside the conference, revealed that “several Republicans are mad at Johnson” and have already begun circulating talk of a motion to vacate.

Another GOP member, granted anonymity to discuss the general mood with Johnson, said on Thursday they were done with this “closed rule bulls—t,” referring to the process by which Republican leaders bring bills to the floor without allowing amendments. Even Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. — a member of House GOP leadership and once a close ally of Johnson’s — made headlines last week when she told The Wall Street Journal that she didn’t believe Johnson would “have the votes to be speaker if there was a roll call vote tomorrow.”

Greene's final weeks in Congress have been nothing short of bizarre. The once-fiery Trump loyalist has spent recent days cozying up to liberal media outlets and apologizing to Democrats for her past conduct. She recently appeared on CNN to trash President Trump and the GOP. This is the same woman who spent years trolling progressives and championing conservative causes without apology. Now she's doing a liberal media blitz and trashing the GOP on her way out. She even participated in a photo op with Code Pink, a left-wing anti-war group.

Despite the alleged effort to oust Johnson, sources say that the plan is likely to fail and that she may not even introduce the motion. However, if it were to succeed, it would be a political disaster for the GOP as we head into the midterms.

Speaker Johnson's office didn't respond to requests for comment.

If Greene does move forward with a motion to vacate, it would be the capstone on one of the strangest political exits in recent memory. She rose to prominence as a firebrand who fought for conservative principles and stood by Trump through thick and thin. She's leaving as someone who turned on the president, embraced the liberal media, and is now reportedly contemplating one last kamikaze mission against Republican leadership. Whatever happens in the coming weeks, Greene's departure won't be quiet.

