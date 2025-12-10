Mamdani Is About to Cannibalize the Democratic Party

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is already proving to be every Democrat’s nightmare, and he hasn’t even taken office yet. While party insiders tried to spin his upset win in New York City as a warning to Republicans, the real panic is inside the Democratic ranks. Mamdani isn’t just another far-left figure in a deep-blue city; he’s rapidly turning into the architect of a socialist takeover that’s eating the party from within.

The clearest example? The newest civil war in New York’s 10th Congressional District, where outgoing NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, a Mamdani ally, just launched a primary challenge against Rep. Dan Goldman. On paper, it looks like another bruising Democratic intramural fight. In reality, it’s an early test of how much control Mamdani now wields over the party’s direction — and how far left Democrats are willing to be dragged.

Goldman, a two-term congressman representing lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, explicitly did not endorse Mamdani’s campaign, citing his inability to address antisemitism.

Now, Mamdani may be out for political vengeance. Lander’s district includes neighborhoods that went heavily for Mamdani in June’s primary against Andrew Cuomo, a race Mamdani won by 23 points. The left smells blood, and Lander’s campaign is openly pitching his run as a way to send Mamdani a friend to Washington. “Our mayor can have an ally in Washington instead of an adversary in his own backyard,” Lander declared in his launch video.

Translation: Obey the movement or be replaced.

Mamdani returned the favor, calling Lander a “trusted ally” and announcing he was “proud to support” him for Congress. Make no mistake about it, the Democratic establishment in New York is being devoured by the very radicals it enabled.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have also endorsed Landers — a true slap in the face to their colleague in Congress.

Lander’s launch video hits all the right notes to make him a viable primary challenger. He reminds voters that he fought the Trump administration’s immigration policies, boasts about being arrested during a sit-in over detained illegal migrants, and even claims to have stopped Donald Trump and Elon Musk from “stealing $80 million from New York City.” The left loves that stuff.

Of course, Goldman is no moderate. However, his support for Landers suggests that Mamdani is the person orchestrating a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party. As I mentioned last month, he is positioning himself as the face of the anti-Trump resistance, rallying prominent Democrats and claiming the role of the party’s newest kingmaker. In addition to recruiting allies to primary Democrat incumbents, he’s reaching out to Democrat governors and potential presidential candidates, no doubt getting feelers for who is willing to kiss his ring.

In the end, Donald Trump and the GOP don’t have to destroy the Democratic Party. Mamdani might do the job for them. His rise has unleashed a socialist insurgency, and it is about to tear through New York’s machine like an aggressive cancer. Democrats wanted to celebrate his victory as proof they’re energized heading into 2026. Instead, Mamdani is turning their celebration into a political cannibal feast, and the Democratic establishment is the main course.

The left thought Mamdani's win meant momentum—now it looks more like political self-destruction as his movement targets anyone who won't bend the knee.