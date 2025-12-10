Joy Reid Nuked the Biden Administration’s Legacy

Here's something I never thought I'd say: Joy Reid actually made some solid points. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the former MSNBC host tore into Merrick Garland with the kind of fury that conservatives have been directing at the former attorney general for years.

Charlamagne opened the door with a simple line: “I don’t know why Merrick Garland escapes the smoke.”

Reid agreed. “Even the Epstein files thing, I’m like, wait a minute, you’re telling me nine months into this administration the podcast guys are claiming they caught the mon…” She trailed off, but the point was obvious: the Trump administration solved the case that the Biden administration couldn’t — or wouldn’t.

Of course, Reid, being Reid, didn’t exactly credit the Trump administration for a job well done, and even raised the possibility that Brian Cole Jr., the suspect in the case, might not be the actual pipe bomber—even though he’s already confessed to it.

“Now I don’t know if this— this young man is the person that put the pipe bombs in these… I don’t know,” she said. “But I know they said we solved the case in nine months.”

The conversation shifted fully into Garland’s tenure when Reid reminded everyone that “Merrick Garland was there for four years. What were you doing?” She repeated it for emphasis, firing off the question with the kind of frustration conservatives have been expressing. She zeroed in on the Epstein issue and said, “The Epstein files, Merrick Garland, what were you doing? For four years, you had the same evidence, the same files. Why didn’t you release them?”

🚨NEW: Joy Reid *TORCHES* Merrick Garland for failing to catch J6 Pipe Bomber & release Epstein Files🚨



"Merrick Garland was there for 4 years! What were you doing!? The Epstein files. Merrick, what were you doing!? For 4 years!? You had the same evidence, the same files! Why… pic.twitter.com/00rcNrlFJA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 9, 2025

That truth is something Reid isn’t quite willing to see yet. But conservatives know what’s what and have been saying as much for months now. Democrats don’t actually care about transparency with the Epstein files. They just want to use them as a political cudgel against Donald Trump, all while forgetting the fact that had there been anything incriminating about Trump in those files, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, who had no qualms about signing off on a raid of Trump’s home in Florida, would have released that information.

As for why the J6 pipe bomber case went unsolved, I’m not sure Reid really wants the answer to that question. Newly released records reveal that Garland’s FBI likely knew Cole’s identity back in April 2021. The evidence pointed straight at him. He bought the pipes, the end caps, the wiring, the timers, and the tools between 2019 and 2020. Cell-tower data placed his phone near both party headquarters when the devices were planted. This information sat inside Biden’s FBI for years.

The most likely reason for the case being left cold was that doing so allowed Democrats and the media to push the idea of a mystery right-wing bomber tied to January 6. Cole’s profile clashed with that storyline. It sure seems that Reid is learning the hard way just how corrupt the Biden administration really was.

