Bill Maher Won’t Take Cheap Shots at Trump Anymore. Here’s Why.

Bill Maher recently did two things that I'm sure his audience wasn't thrilled with. First, the left-wing HBO host sat down with Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Trump, on his Club Random podcast, and second, he declared that his days of lobbing cheap shots at the commander-in-chief are officially over.

The reason goes back to his infamous dinner with Trump. According to Maher, the dinner was surprisingly pleasant. Trump proved polite, encouraged open debate among his guests, and apparently left such a positive impression that Maher plans to break bread with him again. Talk about a seismic shift.

Maher said, “I’ve never said this publicly, but, um, it’s true.” He explained that after their Oval Office meeting, they walked “into the little merch room,” and Trump immediately confronted him about an old bit done “many years ago… about, uh, the orangutan.”

The comedian didn't back down from the bit. “I did not say sorry because it was a satire in response to his demanding Obama’s birth certificate.” Maher expected tension, but instead, Trump “absolutely accepted that.” No theatrics. No resentment. Just a direct conversation — something the media insists is impossible with Trump.

That moment nudged Maher into self-reflection. He told the president, “But you know what? I will also admit — not that one — but yes, have I taken some cheap shots? I have.” And that’s when Maher had his epiphany. “And that’s not necessary.”

Maher confessed that he's grown tired of the low-effort caricatures. He told Lara Trump that he no longer makes “jokes about [the president's] weight, no jokes about his hair, his makeup, his — nothing. Melania, noth—” Here, he interrupted himself to explain that he has “enough on my plate with the policy.”

Before anyone mistakes this for a MAGA conversion story, Maher made his political loyalties crystal clear. He remains a committed liberal with no intention of joining the conservative movement. However, his appreciation for civil engagement across ideologies has grown, especially after acknowledging the left’s strategy has failed.

Maher then described the moment as an example of normal human interaction. “This is how people bridge,” he said.“You make a little thing here, I make a little move this way. It doesn’t hurt me. It doesn’t hurt you.” That simple approach exposes the contrast with a left that punishes disagreement instead of engaging it.

Bill Maher ADMITS that since meeting with President Trump, he no longer takes cheap shots at him: “Since then, no jokes about his weight. No jokes about his hair. No jokes about his makeup. Nothing about Melania. I have enough on my plate with the policy. I don’t have to go… pic.twitter.com/D3SWc925Ls — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 24, 2025

That was where Maher's critique of his own side got interesting. He called out Democrats for their reluctance to engage with opposing viewpoints, noting that Republicans and conservatives are generally more willing to participate in genuine dialogue.

Actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently echoed similar observations.

“Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning. Even from the beginning, when Bobby was, was running as a Democrat, they were, they were… they weren't mean. And they never have been,” Hines told Maher last month. "And, uh, and I can't say that for the Democrats."

Maher's willingness to talk across the aisle sets him apart from the typical Hollywood liberal. He views dinner with Trump as civility, not capitulation. If more on the left thought that way, things would be much better.

