Trump Reacts to MTG's Resignation, and It Is Brutal

On Friday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dropped a political grenade with her announcement that she’ll resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.

In a video shared to social media, Greene framed her resignation as a stand against a political machine she now claims has turned on her. She insisted that her mission in Congress was simple: “My only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America first,” adding that she fought against “the Green New Deal, wide open deadly unsafe border policies, and the trans agenda on children and against women.”

Advertisement

She said the constant chaos surrounding her had taken a toll. Greene described “years of nonstop, never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies,” arguing that most people “could never withstand” a single day of what she’s endured. The pressure, she said, wasn’t just unfair to her family, but “wrong to my district as well.”

Greene cast her exit as an act of self-preservation and loyalty to her constituents. She said she has “too much self-respect and dignity” to drag her voters into what she called a “hurtful and hateful primary” that “the president that we all fought for” triggered. She warned that Republicans could lose the midterms and then be “expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

She dismissed the whole situation as “absurd and completely unserious,” and declared, “I refuse to be a battered wife, hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

ICYMI: Democrats Have Revived the Russiagate Playbook

Greene also warned that her resignation signals something much bigger. “If I am cast aside by the president and the MAGA political machine and replaced by neocons, big pharma, big tech, military-industrial-war complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can never, ever relate to real Americans,” she said, then ordinary Americans are being cast aside, too.

Advertisement

By dawn the next morning, President Trump had already weighed in. At 6:45 a.m., he blasted out a Truth Social post calling her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," and made it clear he felt no loss over her departure.

Donald Trump didn’t hold back when he reacted to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation, mocking her political troubles and framing her exit as inevitable. He said, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’”

Trump also pointed to her alliances as part of the problem. He blasted her ties to Rep. Tom Massie, describing him as “the WORST Republican Congressman in decades… also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!).” According to Trump, “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”

Even with the jabs, Trump tacked on a polite closing. He said, “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Greene had been a fierce Trump supporter early on, but the relationship soured over the past month. She broke ranks with Republicans during the government shutdown by hammering GOP leadership over healthcare, specifically criticizing their handling of expiring Obamacare subsidies. She went on ABC's The View earlier this month to air her grievances, like a useful tool of the left.

Advertisement

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!