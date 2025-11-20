Scott Jennings Destroyed a Leftist for Accusing Him of Racism

The modern left has developed a reflex to find racism in every corner of public life, even when it’s not there. It’s a tactic meant to sideline real issues and smear anyone who pushes back against their worldview. You could see that play out on CNN when a black panelist suddenly accused Scott Jennings of racism during a discussion about the Epstein files.

Jennings argued that accusers and the lawmakers they’ve briefed should release the names they claim to have, saying that transparency would settle the issue. Franklin Leonard, founder and CEO of the Black List, countered that they face pressure and threats from Trump-aligned circles and insisted the real focus should be the thousand-plus victims. Tensions rose when Leonard floated the idea that Trump could still be implicated, and Jennings scoffed at the idea, pointing out the obvious: that after 10 years in politics, with Democrats trying everything to destroy him, if there was anything incriminating about Trump regarding Epstein, someone would have leaked it already.

“This is an IQ test,” Jennings told him. “Don't fail it. Come on, man. Ten years, Donald Trump has been in public life.”

Also sitting on the panel was pollster Joshua Doss, who is black, and the first time he had a chance to speak during that discussion, he didn’t advance the conversation; he returned to that exchange to accuse Jennings of racism.

“Just real quick, I just want to bring it back to something that just happened,” Doss said. “I feel like I just heard Scott calling into question this black man’s intelligence with the IQ test. I feel like I heard that. And so I just want to say something. This is what it sounded like.”

Jennings didn’t let the smear land for a second. “You want to make it racial, go ahead, but it’s ridiculous,” he shot back.

Doss tried to keep pushing, but Jennings stopped him. “By the way, we know each other and we’re friends. I know this man. He’s a smart guy and we’re having a debate,” he said, before immediately exposing how contrived the accusation was by adding, “Don’t make it into something — we don’t even know each other.”

Related: Watch Jim Jordan Nuke the Democrats' Epstein Charade

Doss shifted into a long monologue about racial presumptions and Trump’s supposed guilt, claiming that “there is a presumption of guilt that a black man walks around the United States,” and insisting that Trump enjoys “the presumption of innocence that is never, never afforded to us.” He invoked “rape allegations,” pointed to “grab him by the, you know what,” and argued that Trump being “connected to the country’s most egregious pedophile” was already “enough for us to ask questions.”

Curiously, Doss never mentioned all the Democrats connected to Epstein.

Nevertheless, Jennings dismantled the whole thing. “Look, here’s what I think — it’s been going on for ten years,” he said. “If there was a shred of anything to know about Donald Trump, we would already know it.” He laid out the actual record: “We know that Donald Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein, and we know that he excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago and his life. We also know that after Epstein was convicted that powerful Democrats continued to stay in touch with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Jennings concluded, “This is not a story about Trump. It is a story about powerful men. Many of them are in the Democratic Party. We’re going to find that out. You can’t wash away the politics.”

🚨 NEW: CNN panelist accuses Scott Jennings of RACISM, proceeds to get intellectually pummeled after claiming Trump has strong ties to Epstein



JOSHUA DOSS: I feel like I just heard Scott call into question this black man's intelligence with the IQ test. I feel like I heard that!… pic.twitter.com/7KDNYqNaQC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

Doss is the perfect example of the left’s eagerness to weaponize race, and I think we’re all getting tired of it.

