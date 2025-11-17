The White House Just Nuked the Democrats Over the Epstein Files

The White House just delivered a scorcher aimed at Democrats over the Epstein files, slamming them for politicizing the documents in a statement posted to the White House website that leaves no room to dodge the criticism.

The statement begins with a quote from President Trump: “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

The White House then posed the question: “Why haven’t Democrats shown the same transparency — and what else are they hiding?”

They follow up with a blistering series of questions that Democrats would much rather ignore.

“Why aren’t Democrats talking about the fact that Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands) solicited (and was given) $30,000 from Epstein for the DCCC after he was already a convicted sex offender?” they begin. “Or the fact that Plaskett herself accepted maxed out donations from Epstein for her own campaign? Or the fact that the wife of the former Democrat governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands told Epstein 'we would have a friend in Stacey' if he made said donations? Or the fact that Plaskett was literally texting Epstein during a committee hearing?”

Then there’s Bill Clinton, who traveled on Epstein’s aircraft 26 times, according to reports. Democrats sure don’t want to talk about how one of Epstein’s victims said she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island with two young women, and how that visit was corroborated by one of Clinton’s former top aides. The Clinton Foundation initially claimed that the former president took only four trips on Epstein’s plane, but flight logs tell a different story.

The questions continued: “Why aren’t Democrats talking about the 'long relationship' and storied friendship that Larry Summers — ex-Harvard President, Clinton Treasury Secretary, and prominent Democrat — had with Epstein, who described himself as Summers’ 'wing man'?”

Or how about how Katie Couric attended a dinner at Epstein’s residence after he was already a convicted sex offender who had served jail time. The dinner was supposedly in honor of Prince Andrew, but the bottom line is that these people had no problem associating with a known predator. Another person Democrats aren’t talking about is Reid Hoffman, the billionaire Democrat megadonor, who visited Epstein’s island, attended a dinner with him, and planned to stay at his New York mansion.

Another question: “Why aren’t Democrats talking about the fact that the Democrat National Committee refused to return $32,000 in donations from Epstein?” Of course, we know Democrats would never part with their dirty Epstein money. In fact, former DNC chairman Don Fowler dismissed the idea of returning the donations, asking reporters, “Are you nuts?” when questioned about it.

And the final question: “Why aren’t Democrats talking about the fact that Michael Wolff 'encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail then-presidential candidate Donald Trump — insisting the convicted pedophile could generate a ‘debt’ from him'?"

The White House is clearly no longer interested in playing defense on this issue.

“It’s time for Democrats to answer for their longstanding ties to Epstein,” the White House said. “Then, we can get back to what matters to the American people.”

But Democrats seem awfully quiet when it comes to their own connections, even as they try to selectively leak documents to create narratives about Trump. The double standard couldn’t be more obvious, and the White House just called them out on it in spectacular fashion.

