Democrats Doctored Epstein Evidence, and the GOP Has the Receipts

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee just dropped a memo that amounts to a devastating indictment of Democrats' conduct throughout the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and it's not pretty. Democrats have spent months cynically weaponizing the committee's work to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative that has zero basis in the actual evidence. It's another hoax, in other words, and one that exploits the suffering of Epstein's victims to go after Trump.

“Democrats got caught red-handed spreading a hoax about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein,” the Oversight Committee said in a post on X. “They misled the public, lied about witness testimony, doctored documents, and are now scrambling to cover it up.”

They added, “We have the receipts they don't want you to read.”

The Republican majority has released roughly 65,000 pages of records to the public, including DOJ materials, Epstein estate documents, and transcripts from Bill Barr's deposition and Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s interview.

When former Attorney General Bill Barr testified on August 18, he was crystal clear. Democrats asked him directly whether he had evidence linking Trump to encounters with women through Epstein. Barr made it crystal clear that there was none, but that didn’t stop Democrats from claiming that "Barr could not clear Trump of wrongdoing.”

Acosta also put the Democrat narrative to rest. They tried to tie Trump to Epstein through the 2007 case, but Acosta testified that he never spoke with Trump, never emailed him, and never had any contact with him regarding Epstein.

The Democrats were losing control of the narrative they’d been pushing. So, last week, Democrats leaked three emails from approximately 23,000 pages of Epstein estate documents, conveniently applying their own redactions. One redaction removed the name "Virginia," referring to the victim Virginia Giuffre, who had publicly stated she never witnessed wrongdoing by Trump. Another redaction removed key information from an email, altering its meaning. Democrats denied responsibility for the redactions despite evidence that they originated with Democratic staff.

This wasn't the first time Democrats played games with selective leaks. On September 8, they leaked two pages from a "birthday book" among approximately 360 pages in the estate documents. On September 26, they leaked four pages from approximately 7,700 pages of estate materials. The Republican majority took the opposite approach, releasing all documents in full rather than cherry-picking portions and altering them to mislead the public like Democrats had.

Remember how Republicans released the whole 23,000 pages of estate documents last week, and we reported that Democrats complained about it? That’s why. They were caught and came out on the side of opposing transparency.

The New York Post called the Democratic effort another "anti-Trump hoax" following the full document release, and it's hard to argue otherwise. The Republican memo lays out what the documents actually show, which is that Trump knew Epstein decades ago, ended that relationship, and had no participation in or knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Oh yeah, and Epstein really hated Trump.

Democrats shouted for months about releasing the Epstein files. Yet, when Republicans released the new documents, Democrats immediately threw a fit. The problem for them was simple: the material wrecked the anti-Trump narrative they were pushing. They don’t want justice for Epstein’s victims; they want a political cudgel against Trump.

You can read the entire memorandum here.

Democrats just got caught red-handed doctoring documents and lying about witness testimony to manufacture another Trump hoax. They exploited Epstein’s victims for political theater and then opposed transparency when Republicans released more than what Democrats wanted us to see.

