Sen. Kennedy Perfectly Called How the Shutdown Would End Weeks Ago

When Sen. John Kennedy talks politics, you’d be wise to listen. The Louisiana Republican never minces words, and last month, in the early days of the Schumer Shutdown, he made a prediction that turned out to be prophetic.

“It will end eventually when Senator Schumer goes to six or eight of his members and his Democrats and says, ‘Do me a favor. Vote to open it back up. I may have to criticize you, I’m not gonna vote with you, but I need a way out of this. I need an offering.’” He even warned, with his trademark wit, that Schumer would have to be careful not to make it look orchestrated. Because, as he put it, “if it looks contrived… he’s boned.”

Well, Kennedy was right. The shutdown ended Sunday after eight members of Schumer’s own caucus broke ranks and voted to end debate on the continuing resolution. The 60–40 vote drew a clean line in the sand: Republicans held their ground, while Democrats quietly folded.

The bill keeps the lights on for most federal agencies and guarantees back pay for furloughed employees, which federal law already required. Democrats didn’t get their wish list—no rollback of Republican Medicaid cuts, no extensions of Obamacare subsidies. Nothing. The only thing they accomplished was restarting the government they helped close in the first place. It seemed like they wanted a way out for some reason.

And, the Democrats who crossed over to reopen the government were not exactly profiles in courage. Every single one of them either plans to retire or won’t face voters for years.

The list includes independent Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, along with John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jacky Rosen, Tim Kaine, and Dick Durbin. Durbin and Shaheen are retiring, and for the rest, the next election is a distant problem—2028 or 2030. They all gave Schumer exactly what he needed: cover. A handful of “safe” Democrats taking the hit so the rest of the party could save face—there’s almost no other explanation that makes sense.

Meanwhile, the far left is fuming. The left-wing commentariat is already calling it a sellout, howling that the White House and Senate Democrats walked away empty-handed. They’re asking the same question millions of Americans are: Why pick this fight if you’re going to surrender before getting anything in return? Democrats engineered the shutdown with lofty rhetoric about “protecting the vulnerable” and “defending healthcare,” but when the smoke cleared, they reopened the government on Republican terms. It’s hard to spin that as a victory.

Maybe internal polling showed what anyone outside the Washington bubble could already see—that Democrats were taking the blame. The longer the shutdown dragged on, the more obvious it became that Schumer had trapped himself. President Trump and congressional Republicans held firm, while Democrats flailed. Americans wanted the government open and their paychecks protected, not another round of D.C. theatrics. Schumer overplayed his hand, and Kennedy, ever the straight shooter, predicted exactly how he’d climb down from the tree.

Whatever the reason, the math doesn’t lie. Republicans held the line. They got a clean funding bill, no concessions, and a Democratic retreat disguised as bipartisanship. The government reopens through January 30, but Democrats have nothing to show for the chaos they caused. They shut down the government, blamed Republicans, and then surrendered to the same deal they could have accepted weeks ago.

So yes—John Kennedy called it. Chuck Schumer found his “offering,” his quiet eight, the safe ones who could be sacrificed without consequence. The shutdown ended not because of Democratic principle, but because political reality finally broke through in the Senate cloakroom. Republicans stared them down and won. Kennedy might as well have read the script weeks ago.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

