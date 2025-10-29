Wait, There Are Still Democrats Who Claim That Biden Wasn’t Cognitively Impaired?

In a stunning display of cognitive dissonance that would make even the most seasoned political spin doctors blush, a Democratic strategist insisted on CNN that there's no evidence Joe Biden suffered cognitive decline during his presidency.

(pause for laughter)

The exchange on Laura Coates Live perfectly illustrated how far some Democrats will go to rewrite recent history, even as a congressional investigation raises serious questions about who was actually running the country during Biden’s final months in office. At this point, virtually no one outside Biden’s inner circle is still clinging to the fantasy that he was mentally sharp—and it’s frankly baffling that anyone would make that claim on national television and expect to be taken seriously.

Here’s what happened. Republican strategist Scott Jennings laid out the concerning findings from the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Biden's use of the autopen to sign pardons and other official documents. The issue isn't merely mechanical, Jennings explained, but constitutional. "The question is, did the president himself authorize or make the decision that led to the use of the autopen? And what the committee found was that there were numerous instances where there was no real direct chain of evidence going from presidential decision-making to the use of the autopen," Jennings said.

The real bombshell came when Jennings noted that, during the last three months of Biden's administration, "he was—I think we all acknowledge, and the reporting is very clear—in severe cognitive decline."

At this point, that’s a pretty fair assumption. While conservatives had been pointing out his cognitive decline for years, Democrats begrudgingly started to concede this reality after his disastrous debate with Joe Biden in June of last year.

But, in response to Jennings’ remark, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright decided to plant his flag on perhaps the most indefensible hill in modern politics. "I do not, because there's no medical evidence to say that," Seawright insisted, dismissing widespread observations as merely "a political talking point for some of you on the right."

The denial prompted Jennings to ask why Biden's personal physician invoked the Fifth Amendment before the committee—a question Seawright awkwardly deflected. When Jennings pressed the point, asking, "If you're here to argue the sharpness of Joe Biden, I commend you on your effort," Seawright doubled down, claiming "there's no medical evidence to point there was some cognitive decline."

Jennings responded with perhaps the most devastating rebuttal possible: "Do you have eyes and ears? I think you do." Indeed, millions of Americans watched Biden's public appearances, his debate performance, and his increasingly rare press conferences, and could put it all together. If Seawright can’t even do that, he’s a terrible strategist and should probably be working at McDonald’s.

In the Year of our Lord 2025, I’m still out here listening to Dems argue that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.



This autopen scandal is real - we’ll see where it goes now 👇 pic.twitter.com/GB8KlvBu83 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 29, 2025

It’s truly flabbergasting that, in 2025, anyone is still pretending Joe Biden wasn’t cognitively impaired. The sheer audacity is breathtaking. If you needed proof that some will cling to fantasy over fact no matter how obvious, look no further than Antjuan Seawright on CNN, desperately defending the indefensible. The American people saw what happened, history will record it, and the idea that anyone still disputes it is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The question I have now is, how many more on the left still think Biden was sharp as a tack?

