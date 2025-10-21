Batya Ungar-Sargon Shreds the ‘No Kings’ Crybabies

Have you ever noticed how the same leftists who shrug off violent rhetoric against conservatives suddenly lose their minds over a harmless joke? Over the weekend, President Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself piloting a fighter jet and dumping sewage on the “No Kings” protesters, and, predictably, the left went into full meltdown mode. You’d think he’d dropped bombs on their feelings. I suspect therapists from Washington to Los Angeles probably sent Trump a thank-you card for the business boost.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, a left-wing MAGA supporter, delivered a devastating takedown of the so-called “No Kings” rallies during a CNN segment with host Sara Sidner. Her comments, both sharp and unapologetic, exposed the hollow virtue signaling behind the demonstrations while defending President Trump’s right to mock them.

The discussion began when Sidner compared Trump’s mockery of the “No Kings” protesters to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” remark from 2016. “I think we’re probably all old enough to remember when Hillary Clinton used the deplorables comment,” Sidner said, suggesting that Republicans might be hypocritical for defending Trump now. She asked pointedly, “Why are Republicans covering for Trump when he does something like this, saying these people are a joke, they're not indicative of America, and then he has this video?”

I don't see how they're comparable at all. Trump has every right to call that out and have a little fun doing it. Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” line, on the other hand, wasn’t a joke; it was contempt. She wasn’t mocking a protest; she was smearing half the country as irredeemable bigots simply for supporting her political opponent. That’s why her comment became infamous: It revealed what Democrats really thought of ordinary Americans. Ungar-Sargon immediately shredded Sidner’s attempt at equivalence, exposing just how hollow and desperate that talking point was.

“I want to start by saying I totally support the protests,” she said. “We have these First Amendment rights and they are precious and dear.” But from there, her tone shifted as she drew a stark distinction between civic engagement and ideological theatrics. “I also think that this was not indicative or representative even of the mainstream Democratic Party,” she noted. “These protests were overwhelmingly white. They were overwhelmingly elderly people.”

With cutting precision, Ungar-Sargon lampooned the spectacle that had dominated left-wing circles for weeks. “White boomers have the right to have a mass therapy session about the fact that Donald Trump won,” she said. “But to call it a ‘No Kings’ protest, to act like he is a king, is so utterly preposterous.”

Her argument methodically flipped the protesters’ own framing against them. Ungar-Sargon reminded viewers that President Trump’s second term had come through entirely legitimate democratic mechanisms. “This is a man who won the popular vote. He won every swing state,” she stressed. “He’s a person who is enacting the exact agenda he promised he was going to enact while he was campaigning.”

With that, she drove home her central point: that far from serving as a rebellion against authoritarianism, the “No Kings” rallies were little more than tantrums against the results of democracy itself. “What they're actually protesting is the absolute perfection of American democracy,” Ungar-Sargon argued. “A person campaigned on an agenda, won the popular vote, and is now enacting that agenda.”

Then came the knockout line that instantly defined the exchange. “It was actually a protest of democracy,” she declared, her voice dripping with sarcasm. “All of which is to say, the only way to greet such a preposterous proposition — calling this a No Kings rally when it's actually an anti-democracy rally — is to crap on it, I'm sorry, is to basically make fun of it.”

I support white Boomers using their First Amendment rights to hold a mass therapy session about the fact that Trump won! But to call him a king is utterly preposterous. He won the popular vote. He is enacting the exact agenda he promised he would. They are actually protesting… pic.twitter.com/4hOQaOYqpf — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 21, 2025

Ungar-Sargon suggested it was a necessary dose of humor and realism in the face of exaggerated moral theater. “I think that has been the Trump administration's approach,” she said approvingly. “They didn’t try to stop it, God forbid, because he's not a king. They allowed them to have their say. They allowed them to go out there and then they made fun of them.”

