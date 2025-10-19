Don Lemon Is Trying to Get ICE Agents Killed

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has found himself back in hot water, and this time, it’s not because he said something tone-deaf on live television—it’s because he told black and brown Americans to arm themselves.

Advertisement

In an appearance on The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali, Lemon openly called on “black individuals and brown individuals of all backgrounds” to “lawfully” get guns, framing it as preparation for potential encounters with ICE agents. According to Lemon, the situation is dire enough that minority Americans should be ready for when law enforcement comes to enforce immigration law.

“Black people, brown people of all stripes, whether you’re an Indian American or a Mexican American, or whoever you are, go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally,” Lemon said. “Because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn’t that what the Second Amendment was written for?”

Lemon then went further, suggesting that federal immigration enforcement is comparable to tyranny. “Go back and read what the Second Amendment says,” he urged, “and perhaps it will knock some sense in the head, in the heads of these people who are saying, ‘Well, it’s all great. I don’t believe they’re doing it without due process. They’re asking people for papers. They’re not really beating people up. These people are doing things that are illegal.’”

He concluded by rejecting the very concept of illegal immigration, saying, “Nobody is illegal. It is a misdemeanor to cross the border.”

Now, Lemon also claimed that he wasn’t “condoning or promoting violence,” but that he was “tired of the niceties.” Translation: He wants people to take him seriously when he paints federal immigration enforcement as something out of a dystopian nightmare. He accused ICE of “rounding people up off the street without due process” and sending them “off to a gulag.” It’s hard to overstate how reckless that is. This is the kind of hyperbolic rhetoric designed not to inform but to inflame—a call for panic disguised as a plea for justice. He’s sending the message to illegals in this country they should be prepared to shoot at ICE agents, and that they are justified in doing so.

Advertisement

Lemon tells non-whites to get armed to fight ICE: "Get a gun for when they go knockin on your door" CC: @FBI pic.twitter.com/7wvJPJ7Bsb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2025

It’s almost as if Lemon can’t help himself, no matter how silly or reckless he comes across. Just look at his recent street interview debacle in Chicago, where he embarrassed himself by insisting—incorrectly—that crossing the border illegally “isn’t a crime.” When several bystanders corrected him, pointing out that illegal entry is a misdemeanor, Lemon fired back that misdemeanors “aren’t breaking the law.” For a man who lectures the country about truth, he managed to display a remarkable ignorance of the basics of U.S. law. Watching him verbally spiral as he tried to paper over his contradictions was painful even for those who used to watch him nightly.

ICYMI: Pink-Haired Protestor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ‘No Kings’ Protests

Still, Lemon’s outburst about arming minorities against ICE takes his pattern of self-destruction to a new low. It’s one thing to misstate the law; it’s another to encourage actions that could lead to fatal confrontations with law enforcement officers. That’s not journalism—it’s incitement.

Even Wajahat Ali, the host of the podcast, tried to shield Lemon from criticism, telling Fox News Digital that Lemon has “a right to express his views” under the First Amendment and suggesting that Republicans only defend constitutional rights for “White Trump supporters.” That’s the left’s go-to defense—cry free speech when their ideas cross the line, then accuse conservatives of hypocrisy for pointing it out.

Advertisement

Here’s the truth: nobody’s rights are under threat because ICE is doing its job. And while the radical left throws tantrums whenever President Trump enforces the law, there is a stark difference between critiquing immigration policy and encouraging vigilantism. Don Lemon’s call to “lawfully arm” people against federal officers blurs a dangerous line and proves, once again, that for some in the media, reality takes a backseat to outrage.

The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Chuck Schumer led his party to shut down the government for healthcare for illegals—and now new polls show voters are turning on them fast. Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.