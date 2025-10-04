Woman Smears Dog Poop on a Cybertruck, and Karma Strikes Back

As a Tesla owner myself, one of the most common questions I get is whether I have experienced any acts of vandalism. Thankfully, I have not, and to be honest, I’ve largely stopped worrying about unhinged liberals potentially damaging my car.

Advertisement

But apparently, it’s still happening.

A woman in Chicago was recently caught red-handed (or brown-handed?) smearing dog feces on a Tesla Cybertruck decorated with an American flag wrap and featuring President Trump's gold-leaf signature on the tailgate.

The incident unfolded in the Northalsted neighborhood while the truck's owner, John Evans from Savannah, Georgia, was attending a conference in the city. What this vandal apparently failed to remember was that Tesla vehicles come equipped with multiple cameras that capture everything happening around them. Evans returned to find his vehicle defaced, and the footage told the whole story.

"It's crazy that something like this upsets somebody so much that they decided, 'oh I'm going to ruin that person's day,'" Evans told FOX 32. "Well, the shoe is on the other foot now." The surveillance video showed the woman calmly spreading the mess across the tailgate before walking away, apparently satisfied with her handiwork. Evans suspects the Trump-themed decoration was what set her off. "On the tailgate in Gold Leaf, there is a representation of the signature of President Trump," he explained. "And I think that may have further inflamed the mental illness of the person that decided to do this to my vehicle."

Advertisement

Evans posted images and video from the incident on X, where the story quickly gained traction, racking up over 75,000 likes and 21,000 reshares.

Some people are the worst. I believe this person lives on west buckingham pl.

Please help me identify her pic.twitter.com/MITwOgkgI1 — John Evans (@jeeotus) October 1, 2025

Internet sleuths wasted no time getting to work, and users reportedly identified the woman as the owner of a local dog daycare. Since she hasn’t been officially identified by law enforcement, I won’t name her or her business, but business's Instagram account then appeared to mock the entire situation with a post showing the vandalism alongside the caption, "Let's be honest, that could be anyone's sh—y tattoos and saggy t-ts."

Evans, for his part, decided not to file a police report. "I think that America is happy to help other Americans with accountability for bad actors," he said. He believes the public backlash is punishment enough and that police should focus their resources on more serious crimes. Personally, I think he should have filed a police report. While social media justice can be effective, formal consequences matter, too.

Advertisement

Despite the ugliness of the situation, Evans took the high road when asked what he would say to the woman responsible. "I would say, we are Americans, you have an obligation to do better," he told Fox 32. "When you do something like this, you're making the problem worse."

This episode is a stark reminder of where the country stands today: the political left has grown so consumed by rage and self-righteousness that it can no longer tolerate disagreement. For all their talk about “unity” and “inclusion,” leftists have shown time and again that those ideals only apply to people who think exactly like them.

The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Chuck Schumer led his party into shutting down the government for healthcare for illegals, and the fallout is theirs alone. Help us spread the truth. Sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.