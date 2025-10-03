The Media Is STILL Running Cover for Democrats on Illegal Immigrant Health Care

It’s no secret that the legacy media operates as the communications arm of the Democratic Party, recycling the same talking points that they could have received straight from DNC headquarters. Whenever congressional Democrats rally around a message, like their latest claim that they’re not pushing free healthcare for illegal immigrants, their media allies dutifully echo the script. And it doesn’t matter how many times someone debunks the claim.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has repeatedly laid out the truth in a slew of media hits this week, in which he has explained how Democrats forced a government shutdown in order to secure taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants. Earlier this week, he even broke it down for CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, spelling out exactly how they were doing it.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins attempted to obscure the truth behind the Schumer Shutdown, pushing a narrative that Democrats' demands wouldn't extend healthcare to illegal immigrants.



Speaker Johnson delivered 12 precise fact-checks to dismantle her claims.



Key corrections:

• Collins:… pic.twitter.com/cdo0NX1Wwl — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 1, 2025

Yet just days later, Collins was still parroting the Democratic Party line, insisting with a straight face that “people who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies that we’re talking about.” She and Democrat strategist Karen Finney then attempted to double-team Scott Jennings on air. But Jennings wasn’t about to let them off the hook; he called out their evasions and reminded viewers of what Democrats themselves have openly admitted in the past.

Jennings immediately pounced. “Sure, they can. Sure, they can,” he shot back, to the visible frustration of both women. Collins repeated her claim, calling it “federal law,” while Finney insisted that Jennings was simply “being dishonest with the American people.”

But Jennings didn’t let up. He pointed out that illegal immigrants still end up drawing from federal tax dollars through programs like the Medicaid emergency fund. “Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room? It’s the Medicaid emergency program,” he argued, while Collins tried to split hairs, insisting that emergency care was not the same as an Obamacare subsidy.

Jennings didn’t let them wriggle out of it. “You guys are conflating these issues,” he told them. When Finney accused him of dishonesty, Jennings turned the accusation back where it belonged. “You’re conflating, and you’re being dishonest with the American people about this,” he shot back.

He then landed the knockout blow: “Every candidate for president in 2020 raised their hand for it. In the big, beautiful bill debate, they argued it was good policy. I can’t believe there’s an about-face in the Democratic Party on it today.”

Collins tried to correct him again, claiming that illegals cannot get Medicaid either. Jennings wasn’t buying it. “Sure they can,” he shot back, repeating it for emphasis. He also pointed to cases of non-citizens showing up in voter rolls and even running school systems, evidence that Democrats dismiss as impossible until it happens. “I’m telling you, you guys say these things can’t happen, and then they happen,” he said.

Kaitlan Collins: People who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies.



Scott Jennings: Sure they can. Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room?



Collins: Going to the emergency room is not getting an Obamacare subsidy.



Karen Finney: You're… pic.twitter.com/OxnInk2sgS — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 2, 2025

Jennings cut through their spin, exposing their evasions and reminding viewers that Democrats themselves have openly admitted to backing taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants. But the problem remains that Kaitlan Collins knows the facts and is still choosing to cover for Democrats on this issue.

The Schumer Shutdown is here, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. Chuck Schumer led his party into shutting down the government for healthcare for illegals, and the fallout is theirs alone.