Maxine Waters Admits Dems Want Free Health Care for Illegals

In a tense exchange with a reporter, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) inadvertently confirmed that Democrats are pushing to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants, despite the looming threat of a government shutdown.

Advertisement

When reporter Alison Steinberg asked whether Democrats were prioritizing healthcare for illegal aliens over keeping the government open, Waters tried to deflect. “Excuse me, stop it right there. We’re not prioritizing. … What we’re doing is saying simply we want to keep the government open and we want to work with the Republicans and have a bipartisan agreement to keep this government open,” she claimed.

But Waters didn’t deny the central point. When pressed on whether Democrats were demanding healthcare for illegal aliens, she responded, “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody. We want to save lives. We want to make sure that healthcare is available to those who would die, but having the help of their government.”

Notice how she didn’t deny that Democrats wanted to fund healthcare for illegals? She made zero attempt to distinguish whom they want “free” healthcare for.

Steinberg followed up, asking if she would accept a government shutdown even if it meant giving healthcare to non-citizens. Waters bristled but still gave a telling answer: “Well, you keep. … That’s what you’re pushing on. What you’re trying to do is, you’re standing here and you’re trying to make me say that somehow we are gonna put non-citizens over Americans. Quit it.”

Advertisement

The conversation quickly devolved into a back-and-forth over journalistic intent, with Waters accusing the reporter of trying to create controversy. “Stop it. This is the kind of journalism we don’t need,” she said. “You are divisive. No. Please. Don’t … You don’t need to ask that question. You’re just trying to get controversy here. You’re not gonna get it from me. We want to save healthcare for all people. Thank you.”

WATCH: Maxine Waters Snaps When Asked About Healthcare for Illegal Aliens



When confronted outside the Capitol, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was asked if Democrats are willing to shut down the U.S. government to prioritize healthcare for illegal immigrants.



“Quit it. Stop it. This… pic.twitter.com/St7BbBW8wH — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) September 30, 2025

Despite her attempts to frame the question as divisive, Waters’ own words made it clear: Democrats are committed to providing healthcare to illegal immigrants—even if it complicates efforts to prevent a government shutdown.

That hasn’t stopped Democrats and the liberal media from pushing the claim that, since illegal immigrants are ineligible under law to receive federally funded healthcare, they don’t.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed House Speaker Johnson on this issue and wound up with egg on his face.

Advertisement

“Illegal immigrants cannot buy healthcare under the Affordable Care Act," he said. "They cannot receive… healthcare subsidies. Illegal immigrants are ineligible for Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Program. The Democratic bill does not make them eligible.”

Speaker Johnson cut through Stephanopoulos’s spin.

“It does actually, because what it does is it unwinds the changes that Republicans put into the Big Beautiful Bill… That has been very successful in insuring up Medicaid for the people who are actually eligible to receive it,” Johnson said. He pointed to a Congressional Budget Office analysis that showed that the provisions “have helped to reduce premiums.”

ICYMI: Bernie Sanders Accidentally Admits That Obamacare Is a Massive Failure

Johnson continued: “Why?” Because we got ineligible recipients off of Medicaid, illegal aliens and able-bodied young men who were riding the wagon who are not eligible to be there. Medicaid is intended for specific populations of US citizens. That is young pregnant women who are down on their luck, the disabled, and the elderly. They were... those resources are being drained from those folks, and so we fixed that. We reduced fraud, waste, and abuse in the program. Chuck Schumer's counterproposal on the CR would reverse that. That is a simple fact.”

Advertisement

And of course, Stephanopoulos immediately sought to move on.

ABC's George Stephanopoulos lectures Speaker Mike Johnson by telling him “here are the facts,” claiming illegal aliens have not and will not benefit from government health care.



Once Johnson explains it, Stephanopoulos embarrassingly huffs “you’ve made your point there” and… pic.twitter.com/vnso4v5yk7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 1, 2025

Democrats can play word games all day long, but the truth is clear from their own mouths — they want government healthcare for illegal immigrants, no matter the cost. Meanwhile, millions of American families are crushed by skyrocketing premiums and less coverage. For a party that never tires of lecturing about “equity,” Democrats’ priorities expose a shocking disregard for the very people they were elected to represent.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.