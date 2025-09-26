Kamala Actually Thought This Horrifying Story Made Her Look Good

Kamala Harris has always had a curious relationship with words. She doesn’t so much use them to communicate as she does to string together phrases that sound like she’s desperately trying to prove how profound she is, but it just sounds like nonsensical garbage. Case in point: In her latest podcast appearance, she told a wild story that she obviously thought made her look good but was actually quite terrifying.

While promoting her new book, 107 Days, Harris sat down with the “House Guest” podcast to reminisce about her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign. Naturally, she wanted to highlight just how much the people allegedly adored her. But instead of recounting an anecdote that might actually make her look good, she went with some weird story about how adoring supporters at her rallies would literally pass babies through packed crowds — hand to hand, like some kind of bizarre political relay — so that Kamala could pose for a photo with the child.

“You know, one of my favorite things to see, and it would always happen spontaneously, um, at our rallies, and thousands of people would come,” Harris said. “And there, it would happen is, invariably, somebody would want me to take a picture or to hug their child.”

Kamala went on to explain that parents would hand their children over to strangers in the crowd so they could be passed to her and then returned safely. “Someone in the back would hand that baby over, through the crowd… of people who would hold… and care, but pass the baby. And then pass the baby back,” she said.

While Kamala described the practice as “magical” and emotionally moving, the imagery is, at the very least, bizarre: passing infants along a chain of strangers like packages in a game of human hot potato. “The parent trusted the stranger that was next to them, who trusted the next person, and all of them as though it was their own child. There was something so magical, in many ways, about that,” she said.

🚨NEW: Kamala Harris goes on bizarre WORD SALAD claiming her rally crowds would *constantly* "pass" babies around🚨



"Invariably somebody would want me to take a picture or to hug their child. And someone in the back would hand that baby over through the crowd!"



"Pass the baby… pic.twitter.com/OEy3wQO2uZ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 26, 2025

Does anyone really believe this? Can you picture parents willingly circulating their infants through sweltering throngs of strangers, trusting them to hoist them like a concert crowd surfer just to grab a photo op with Kamala Harris?

Of course, Kamala is trying to reframe her 2024 campaign in the most flattering possible light. But I guarantee you that this is a complete lie. I attempted to find evidence that this took place at her rallies, but I could not find any written or video evidence. The only story I could find linking a child to a rally was a video from Kamala’s Houston rally in October 2024 showing a woman shouting at a toddler in a stroller outside the event. The incident, which went viral, involved an unhinged leftist leaning down to yell at the child, prompting an intervention from another rally attendee who pulled the woman away.

Kamala Harris supporter SCREAMS at a toddler in a stroller, allegedly outside of Kamala’s rally after attendees went crazy when Beyonce only spoke for a few minutes instead of performing. Politics aside, respect to the girl that checked her 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sv9DyZOedD — Geminigirl 🇺🇸 (@desertlife88) October 26, 2024

People would just send their babies up through a crowd of strangers just to bask in the glow of Kamala freaking Harris. Sorry, didn’t happen.

In the end, Kamala’s story isn’t inspiring; it’s horrifying. The image of people handing infants from stranger to stranger like some twisted political prop is unsettling, not heartwarming. Yet she seemed to think this tale made her look compassionate, connected, and adored. The real question is: what kind of person thinks describing a “human hot potato” with babies is a selling point? Harris apparently does, and it leaves anyone listening more creeped out than impressed.

