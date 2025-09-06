Was Joe Biden Worse Than Jeffrey Epstein?

When Jeffrey Epstein's crimes finally came to light, America recoiled in horror at the scope of his sex trafficking operation. Yet as disturbing new details emerge about the Biden administration's handling of unaccompanied migrant children, we're forced to confront an uncomfortable question: Did Joe Biden's border policies enable exploitation on a scale that makes Epstein look like a small-time operator?

The numbers alone are staggering. Between Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2024, more than 470,000 unaccompanied children crossed into America under Biden's watch. Tens of thousands simply vanished into the shadows, handed over to unvetted sponsors through what can only be described as a bureaucratic assembly line designed to move bodies as quickly as possible, consequences be damned.

Now, thanks to President Trump's commitment to cleaning up this mess, we're getting our first real look at the carnage Biden left behind. According to an exclusive report from Fox News Digital, the Trump administration has assembled a dedicated team to track down these missing children, and what they've found should haunt every American parent. So far, they've located over 22,000 children and arrested more than 400 sponsors.

Authorities sadly found that 27 children died from murder, suicide, or drug overdoses.

But the living children may have suffered even worse fates. "We found children who have been raped," says John Fabbricatore, senior advisor at the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement. The team has uncovered cases of debt bondage, where children work as virtual slaves to pay off trafficking debts. They've found minors "treated like sexual slaves," and discovered children in homes where sponsors are heroin dealers, leading to overdose deaths.

The systematic nature of this catastrophe exposes the Biden administration's willful negligence. While Epstein operated in secret, Biden's team created an official government pipeline that delivered vulnerable children directly into the hands of predators. The administration's lax vetting policies were so inadequate they routinely failed to confirm basic family relationships through DNA testing.

Children were handed over to complete strangers based on nothing more than a sponsor's word.

"There wasn't very good record keeping," Fabbricatore explains, using a bureaucratic euphemism for what amounts to criminal negligence. The Biden team was so focused on processing children quickly that they entered wrong information into computer systems, making it nearly impossible to track where these vulnerable minors ended up. It's as if they designed a system specifically to lose children.

The Trump administration inherited a backlog of over 65,000 unaddressed reports of concern, including allegations of trafficking and criminal exploitation. Think about that number for a moment. Sixty-five thousand red flags that the Biden team simply ignored, while more children poured across the border daily.

The new administration has implemented common-sense safeguards that should have been standard practice all along: DNA testing to verify family relationships, criminal background checks, fingerprinting, and proof of income to ensure sponsors can actually care for these children. Yes, this means children stay in custody longer, but as Fabbricatore notes, "we want to ensure that these children remain safe."

What makes this situation even more infuriating is that many of these children had families back home. Rather than facilitating safe reunification with their actual parents, the Biden administration chose to hand them over to strangers who turned out to be traffickers, drug dealers, and worse.

The comparison to Epstein isn't hyperbole. While Epstein operated a private criminal enterprise, Biden's policies created a government-sanctioned system that delivered thousands of children into exploitation. The scale dwarfs anything Epstein accomplished, and unlike Epstein's secretive operation, this happened in plain sight with taxpayer funding.

Every parent in America should be asking how this was allowed to happen and demanding accountability for those who prioritized political optics over child safety. The Trump administration's rescue efforts are commendable, but they can't undo the trauma that thousands of vulnerable children who deserved protection, not abandonment, have already suffered.

From my perspective,Trump must hold the Biden administration accountable—and the responsibility for what happened to those children goes all the way to the top.

