New Report Exposes the Dirty Secret Behind Biden’s Health Cover-Up

The cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline isn’t just a scandal—it’s the scandal. The biggest scandal in presidential history. It took a coordinated effort, relentless deception, and a network of insiders willing to sell out the truth for power. Of course, their efforts were futile—we could all see Biden’s decline before our own eyes—but it still required a small network of people willing to say outlandish things about how sharp he was and how hard he worked.

And now, thanks to a damning Axios report, we know exactly how they pulled it off: with cold, hard cash.

“Former President Biden’s top political aide Mike Donilon told congressional investigators Thursday that he was paid $4 million for his work on Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and would have made an additional $4 million if Biden had won,” a source familiar with the testimony revealed. That’s no ordinary campaign paycheck—that’s hush money.

Mike Donilon, the chief architect behind both Biden’s 2020 and abandoned 2024 presidential efforts, tried to set the stage with a familiar script: “Every president ages over the four years of a presidency, and President Biden did as well,” he admitted in his opening statement, only to immediately pivot to the fantasy that Biden “continued to grow stronger and wiser as a leader as a result of being tested by some of the most difficult challenges any president has ever faced.”

Please. Anyone with eyes could see what was happening. The slow shuffle, the blank stares, the slurred speech. Biden wasn’t getting stronger—he was unraveling. But a loyal inner circle was more than willing to lie through their teeth to protect the illusion for as long as possible. They kept the fantasy alive, not because they believed it, but because they apparently were paid very well to do so.

And for Donilon, $4 million salary was clearly enough to convince him to say whatever needed to be said. But now his reaction to the debate makes even more sense. He even claimed Democrats had “overreacted” to Biden’s train-wreck debate performance. He wasn’t willing to let go of the fantasy, because he stood to lose another $4 million if Biden didn’t see the whole thing through.

But let’s not delude ourselves. Donilon was hardly the lone passenger on the Biden gravy train. The inner circle extended outward—first to the Biden family of grifters, then to his political allies throughout Congress, to the nonprofit juggernauts fattening up on public money, and straight to the entrenched ranks of the D.C. deep state. For all these players, a feeble president wasn’t an embarrassment—it was an opportunity. Nature abhors a vacuum, but so does Washington. A rudderless executive means shadow actors seize the helm, and by the looks of it, that’s exactly what happened.

And let’s not forget the media’s role in this mess. They weren’t just complicit—they were co-conspirators. They ignored the obvious, spun ridiculous narratives, and gaslit the public daily. Remember when Karine Jean-Pierre declared, “I can’t even keep up with him”? Yeah, I bet she couldn’t—especially if she was chasing a bonus.

This wasn’t just a cover-up. It was a multi-million-dollar con job on the American people, and every single one of them—Donilon, the Biden clan, the media hacks, and the deep state parasites—played their part. And thankfully, Trump won the election, and accountability is coming.

