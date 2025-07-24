The Obama-Biden Deep State Operatives Are Shaking in Their Boots

It’s always entertaining to watch Obama-Biden world spiral into damage control when one of their cherished narratives starts to collapse. Case in point: Ned Price—who’s done time in just about every corner of the D.C. swamp, from the CIA to State Department spokesman—penned a frantic op-ed for Fox News that reads less like informed commentary and more like a full-blown panic attack masquerading as “expert analysis.”

Price clutches his pearls over Tulsi Gabbard, accusing her of pushing a “dangerous distraction” and indulging in “revisionist history” about the 2016 election. But the desperation in his tone is hard to miss. The truth is, the fingerprints of the Obama-Biden apparatus are all over the original Russia collusion hoax—and now they’re terrified the public might finally be connecting the dots.

“Hers is an effort to re-write history, overturning established facts with conspiratorial fiction, while also directing focus away from the current scandal engulfing her administration and, in particular, her boss and political benefactor, President Trump,” he claims. “It’s a history that I know well as a CIA officer who was serving in a senior role on President Obama’s National Security Council at the time.”

It should come as no surprise that missing from Price’s sanctimonious rant is any meaningful refutation of Gabbard’s core claim: that senior Obama officials “buried and ultimately subverted the intelligence community’s finding that Russia did not 'hack' the election.” Instead, Price demands readers look away and trust the “comprehensive report President Obama requested in December 2016,” which magically determined Russia mounted an “influence campaign” to help Trump and wound Clinton.

According to Price, questioning any of these findings is “conspiratorial fiction” and “entirely untrue.” He pleads—almost desperately—“they’re not substantiated in the documents she released.” Gabbard, he claims, is simply guilty of a “rhetorical sleight of hand,” confusing Russian “hack” with “influence.” For the uninitiated, rejecting the official story is “deceit,” while years-long investigations, FISA abuses, and selective leaks are just “patriotic defense of democracy.”

We’ve seen this kind of gaslighting before—remember how the lab-leak theory was branded a conspiracy theory until it wasn’t?

Price clings to the tired refrain that Russia “didn’t alter any votes,” as if that erases the real scandal: the creation of a phony narrative to delegitimize Trump’s presidency. Essentially, he’s telling us to pay no attention to the man behind the curtain who created a false narrative to undermine Trump’s presidency with bogus claims of collusion.

This is the strategy that Price and everyone else on the left employs: attack the messenger and hope no one notices what’s in plain sight.

He insists Americans should focus solely on a “well-documented influence campaign” of Russian bots, paid ads, and propaganda—ignoring the uncomfortable truth: Obama’s own team inflated vague foreign meddling into a pretext for spying on political enemies. The hackers may not have flipped a switch, but the deep state sure did.

And apparently, we’re supposed to forget that Obama’s own intelligence findings asserted that Russia likely wanted Hillary Clinton to win because they believed they could blackmail her.

Take a bow, Ned. Nothing screams “we have nothing to hide” quite like a State Department and CIA alum shrieking about “conspiratorial fiction” just as their castle of lies begins to shake. If Gabbard’s efforts are a “dangerous distraction,” it’s only because she’s pointing to exactly where the American public should be looking. In Beltway panics like these, the volume of the outrage is all the proof you need of whose power stands to lose.

