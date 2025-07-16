Is He High? Hunter Biden’s Excuse for Democrats’ 2024 Loss Is Comedy Gold

Hunter Biden’s recent attempt to rationalize his daddy’s defeat in the 2024 presidential election is the kind of reality-bending performance that demands an answer. While his own escapades have made headlines for years, it’s Hunter’s dive into political analysis — his claim that Joe Biden lost because Democrats weren’t “loyal” enough — that truly deserves scrutiny.

Let’s start with the obvious: if anyone is uniquely unqualified to assess the workings of loyalty, it’s the man who’s spent the better part of the last decade lurching from one personal scandal to another, dragging his family name through the mud just to fill his bank accounts and then spending it all on drugs and prostitutes.

Yet there he was, in conversation with former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison on his podcast, offering this priceless assessment: “We lost the election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party. That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency. We had advantage of an incredibly successful administration and the Democratic Party literally melted down.”

Hunter’s excuse — that blind devotion to a leader somehow justifies everything — is incredibly telling. It reflects the same cult-like mindset that’s gripped the Democratic Party for years. And this is the guy lecturing others about loyalty? Give me a break. Was it loyalty when Hunter reportedly pushed his father to run for reelection, even as it became painfully obvious that Joe Biden was in cognitive decline?

Hunter parrots the idea that Biden’s administration was “incredibly successful.” It’s a claim that’s laughable to anyone outside the Beltway echo chamber — or, perhaps, anyone not insulated by a lifetime of privilege and zero accountability. By what measure? Was it the unchecked crisis at the southern border? The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan? The economic mismanagement that sent prices soaring and made “Bidenomics” a punchline? Or was it a disastrous foreign policy that left American interests weaker across the globe?

The truth is that Biden’s legacy isn’t just stained by four years of failure; it’s defined by growing doubts about his mental fitness and a shameless effort to cover it up. That’s not a legacy. It’s a cautionary tale.

According to Hunter, “the Democratic Party literally melted down.” No truer words, even if the irony is lost on him. Democrats spent four years squabbling over identity politics, prioritizing fringe causes, and losing touch with working- and middle-class voters in middle America. This wasn’t a failure of unity, but a collapse of credibility.

The result wasn’t just Trump’s decisive return to the White House; it triggered a red wave that flipped the Senate and expanded the GOP’s grip on the House. No amount of loyalty to Joe Biden could’ve saved the Democrats from that reckoning.

As for Hunter Biden? He’s not upset out of principle — he’s furious because the influence-peddling machine that’s propped him up for years just hit a wall. With his father out of power, the gravy train has officially derailed.

