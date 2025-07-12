White House Responds to DOJ Infighting Over Epstein Files

On Friday, we learned that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly so fed up with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case that he is threatening to resign.

Friday evening, the White House found itself forced to address the clash.

A statement from White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields attempted to project unity, insisting, “President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims. This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.” But the reality behind the scenes tells a different story.

The drama broke into the open when it was reported that, according to a source close to Bongino, “it’s either him or Pam Bondi, and that he won’t stay at FBI if she stays at DOJ.” Bongino’s frustration is palpable, particularly after the DOJ declared the Epstein case closed, ruling Epstein’s death a suicide, and refusing to provide further details. Sources say Bongino is demanding more documents be unsealed, a stance that has put him at odds with Bondi and others in the DOJ.

The discontent doesn’t stop with Bongino. FBI Director Kash Patel is also reportedly dissatisfied with Bondi’s leadership, with sources indicating he would consider stepping down if Bongino leaves. The frustration centers on Bondi’s reluctance to release certain documents and her handling of the Epstein file, which many inside the administration see as evasive and lacking transparency.

Olohan further revealed that Deputy Attorney General Blanche, Patel, and Bongino were all involved in drafting the recently released Epstein memo, working through the July 4 weekend. After edits and a final review, Patel and Bongino signed off on the strategy, with Patel declaring the memo “good with FBI.” Yet this supposed consensus has not quelled the internal unrest.

The skepticism about Bondi’s future is growing louder. Megyn Kelly, on her podcast, dissected Bondi’s shifting statements about the Epstein files. Kelly noted Bondi’s repeated claims that the “client list” was on her desk, only to later backtrack and deflect blame onto the FBI for withholding documents. Bondi’s promise of a major information dump fizzled, culminating in a bizarre White House event where she handed out binders marked “Epstein Files” to loyal Trump supporters—binders that contained nothing new or substantive, just previously released public information. She believes that Bondi’s days are numbered.

"So she's either lazy and incompetent, or she willingly humiliated some of the president's most loyal supporters. Neither one of those is good,” Kelly said. "And that's why, I'm sorry, but I'm going to predict her days are numbered as a member of the Trump administration. You know, Trump, he's not dumb. But I just don't think, I don't think Trump created this."

The Bondi-Bongino clash is quickly becoming a major distraction—right when the Trump administration should be projecting strength and unity. What the American people deserve is full transparency about Epstein—what really happened, and who’s actually going to be held accountable. Instead, we’re getting finger-pointing, conflicting narratives, and a Justice Department that seems more focused on PR than justice.

Let’s be honest: the administration’s law-and-order reputation is only as strong as the team behind it. And right now, that team looks as if it’s cracking under pressure.

