Did Joe Biden’s Doctor Just Confirm a Cover-Up of His Health?

In a move that should obliterate whatever remains of the myth of transparency in Washington, Joe Biden’s longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, finally showed up for a interview with the House Oversight Committee—and proceeded to not answer a single question.

But while O’Connor may have refused to talk, his silence said plenty.

According to Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), O’Connor was asked two simple but devastating questions: “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?” and “Did you ever believe President Biden was unfit to execute his duties?”

O’Connor didn’t say “No,” he pleaded the Fifth both times—choosing constitutional protection over basic accountability.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Joe Biden's White House doctor, Kevin O'Connor, PLEADS THE FIFTH and REFUSES to answer if he was ever told to lie about Biden's health or whether he believed Biden was unfit to execute his duties as president.



What are they hiding? WATCH THE DEPOSITION 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4OvvCfpLoQ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2025

“This is unprecedented,” Comer said. “And I think that this adds more fuel to the fire that there was a cover-up.”

He’s right. When a sitting president’s personal doctor refuses to answer whether he was told to lie to the American people, it’s not just troubling—it’s damning.

This isn’t some minor bureaucratic hiccup or a routine legal maneuver—this is the doctor who, for years, stood between the American people and the truth about Joe Biden’s fitness for office. Now, when given the chance to clear the air, he chooses silence.

Although O’Connor had previously refused to cooperate, somehow, pleading the Fifth now instead of answering those two questions looks worse.

Let’s not pretend this is normal. O’Connor’s refusal to answer even basic questions about Biden’s condition raises the obvious question: What, exactly, is he trying to hide?

Of course, we all know the answer. For years, the Biden White House dismissed legitimate concerns about the president’s health as partisan attacks, hiding behind carefully worded reports from O’Connor. Those glowing annual assessments were the backbone of the cover-up, reassuring the public while Biden visibly declined.

Let’s be clear: O’Connor’s refusal to answer questions isn’t about medical ethics—it’s about political damage control. This is the same doctor who repeatedly vouched for Biden’s fitness while the public watched a very different reality unfold. If there’s nothing to hide, why not answer questions? Why invoke your right not to incriminate yourself?

Comer said it is “clear there was a conspiracy to cover up” Biden’s cognitive decline.

New York Post:

The only question O’Connor did answer before the deposition concluded was confirming his name, according to an Oversight spokesperson, who pointed out that doctor-patient privilege would have allowed the witness to answer at least some questions. Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as physician to the president during Barack Obama’s first term, agreed with that interpretation. “In my opinion, [the first question] doesn’t involve HIPAA,” Kuhlman told The Post. As for the second question, Kuhlman advised, “I don’t think that’s covered by HIPAA,” because it “doesn’t sound like that’s specific health information that they’re seeking.” When asked whether he would answer questions under oath that don’t directly relate to a patient’s health, Kuhlman said: “In my role as a physician caring for a patient, I probably would.”

Dr. O’Connor’s refusal to answer questions about Biden’s health isn’t just a legal tactic—it’s an admission that there’s something worth hiding. The American people have every right to demand answers. The time for stonewalling is over.

