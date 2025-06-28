Here’s How Many Democrats Voted to Condemn the LA Riots

On Friday, the House of Representatives took up a resolution to formally condemn the violent riots that erupted in Los Angeles earlier this month in opposition to Trump’s enforcement of immigration law. You’d think that, with images of chaos and destruction flooding the news, denouncing political violence would be a no-brainer—a moment for Congress to speak with one voice against lawlessness. But in today’s Democratic Party, even the most basic statement of principle is apparently too much to ask.

The resolution, introduced by Republicans, was straightforward: it condemned the violence and looting that swept through Los Angeles. It called for accountability and urged all Americans to reject political violence, regardless of their party or ideology. Yet when it came time to vote, the overwhelming majority of Democrats simply couldn’t bring themselves to support it.

In a 215–195 vote, only seven Democrats supported the resolution condemning the Los Angeles riots. Those who broke ranks with their party were Reps. Jim Costa (Calif.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Laura Gillen (N.Y.), Jared Golden (Maine), Adam Gray (Calif.), and Tom Suozzi (N.Y.). The rest of the Democratic caucus either opposed the resolution or abstained from voting altogether.

So while the nation watched cars burn, police get assaulted, and businesses get looted, nearly the entire Democratic caucus refused to join Republicans in a simple, bipartisan stand against mob violence.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t some complicated, loaded piece of legislation. There were no hidden poison pills, no partisan traps. The resolution didn’t mention Trump by name; nor did it assign blame to any particular group. Its message was clear: violence and rioting have no place in our political process. But for most Democrats, even that was apparently a bridge too far.

It’s not hard to see why. The modern Democratic Party has become so beholden to the radical left that they can’t condemn them when they commit violence. We saw it in 2020, when Democratic leaders across the country excused or even encouraged the BLM riots that tore through American cities. We saw it again when left-wing activists shut down highways, stormed state capitals, and harassed public officials at their homes. Each time, the response from Democratic politicians was the same: downplay, deflect, and refuse to condemn.

This vote is just the latest example of that disturbing trend. When given a chance to make a clear, unambiguous statement against political violence, almost every Democrat in Congress balked. Thirteen had the decency to do the right thing—but the rest sent a message loud and clear: if the chaos serves their political ends, they’re willing to look the other way.

Americans deserve better. Our leaders should be able to agree that violence and intimidation have no place in our democracy, no matter who the target is. But as this vote shows, today’s Democratic Party can’t—or won’t—make that commitment. Instead, they’re content to let the mob rule, as long as it’s their mob.

So the next time you see footage of riots on your television screen, remember this vote. Remember that when Congress had the chance to condemn the violence in Los Angeles, only seven Democrats stood up and said enough is enough. The rest made their priorities clear—and it wasn’t standing with law-abiding Americans.

