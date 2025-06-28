Democrats Are Just Making Stuff Up to Manufacture a Trump Scandal

If you needed another reminder that the Democrats and their media allies have abandoned any pretense of honesty, look no further than the latest manufactured drama over Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump, and the Iran nuclear threat. The left is so desperate to paint Trump as a rogue president at odds with his own intelligence team that they’re willing to twist testimony, invent motives, and outright fabricate division where none exists.

Let’s start with the facts. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard gave a thorough, no-nonsense assessment of Iran’s nuclear ambitions to Congress earlier this year. She laid out the regime’s growing arsenal, its willingness to use force, and its unprecedented uranium enrichment. She warned, “Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly.” That’s not downplaying the threat—that’s sounding the alarm. Gabbard made it clear that the intelligence community is watching Iran like a hawk, fully aware the mullahs could cross the nuclear threshold at any moment.

But the leftist media, never ones to let facts get in the way of a good anti-Trump narrative, cherry-picked a single line from Gabbard’s testimony: “The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” They ripped it out of context and ran wild, claiming Gabbard was contradicting Trump and that the administration was in chaos. The legacy media couldn’t resist the chance to gin up a story about a supposed rift between Trump and his intelligence chief.

Of course, Gabbard herself called out this nonsense immediately. She took to social media and spelled it out: “The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.” In other words, there’s no daylight between Trump and Gabbard on the Iran threat. The only division is the one being cooked up by the press.

The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the… pic.twitter.com/mYxjpJY2ud — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 20, 2025

She also gone on the record about the success of the airstrikes.

New intelligence confirms what @POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do.



The… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 25, 2025

But the Democrats weren’t content just to let the media do their dirty work. Enter Senator Chris Murphy, who ran straight to CNN to claim that Gabbard was excluded from a classified Iran briefing because she “wasn’t going to toe the line.” Murphy speculated—without any evidence—that the White House banned Gabbard because she might “tell some version of the truth” that didn’t fit Trump’s supposed narrative.

“I’ve never, ever been part of a major, Cabinet-level classified briefing where the Director of National Intelligence was banned from the room,” Murphy told host Kaitlan Collins. “I think it stands to reason that they knew that she was not going to toe the line, that she was likely going to refuse to say what the administration wants, which is that the program was obliterated.”

He’s not reporting facts—he’s fabricating a narrative to smear Trump.

This is the left’s playbook in action: when reality doesn’t fit their script, they simply make it up. Twist a quote, strip away context, push a rumor—and count on the media echo chamber to amplify the lie. Their goal isn’t truth or national security; it’s sabotage. They want to portray Trump as erratic, isolated, and defiant of his own advisors, even if they have to invent the chaos themselves.

This is where our political discourse stands: Democrats and the press, hand in hand, just making stuff up. They’re deliberately sowing division and distraction while ignoring the real threats facing this country.

