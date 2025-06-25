Here’s Why CNN’s Leaked Report About the Iran Strike Doesn’t Add Up

The legacy media have never given Donald Trump a fair shake, and their reaction to the successful strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities proves just how determined they are to tear him down. CNN, always ready to downplay President Trump’s victories, is now pushing a conveniently “leaked” intelligence report claiming the airstrikes only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by a few months and left its core infrastructure intact.

It’s the same tired playbook — spin the facts, muddy the outcome, and protect the failed status quo at all costs. This isn’t journalism; it’s damage control for the swamp.

First, let’s remember how this operation, dubbed “Midnight Hammer,” was executed. There were no leaks, no press tip-offs, no grandstanding. President Trump’s team acted decisively, using overwhelming force to hit Iran’s nuclear sites with surgical precision. The result? A successful mission, a ceasefire, and the world’s most volatile region pulled back from the brink of catastrophe in a matter of hours. That’s what real leadership looks like: a president who stacks wins for America and doesn’t apologize for it.

But the media, stunned that Trump could pull off such a feat, can’t help themselves. Instead of reporting the facts, they rush to downplay the achievement. Suddenly, anonymous sources and “top secret” preliminary reports — leaked only after the operation’s success — become the gospel truth for CNN.

BREAKING: A Top Secret preliminary Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) report, leaked to CNN by a reckless Intelligence Community insider, reveals details of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



This early assessment claims the attacks delayed Iran’s nuclear program by mere… pic.twitter.com/3XVvfQBTmA — Media Lies (@MediasLies) June 24, 2025

Not a single leak before the mission — zero. The operation was locked down tight. But now we’re supposed to believe that the very same people who ran a flawless, leak-proof strike are suddenly running to Natasha Bertrand at CNN? This is the same reporter, mind you, who infamously pushed the bogus “Russian disinformation” narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop in Politico just weeks before the 2020 election. It doesn’t pass the smell test, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a few words to say about it.

Leavitt called out CNN directly, labeling their story as “flat-out wrong” and the product of an “anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.” She’s absolutely right. This isn’t about informing the public; it’s about undermining a president who refuses to play by the swamp’s rules.

“This alleged ‘assessment’ is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” Leavitt said in a post on X. “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program.”

Leavitt continued, “Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

This CNN story was written by the same "reporter" who wrote the very first FAKE NEWS story claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation.



How did that work out for you, @NatashaBertrand? pic.twitter.com/x2CVhlhB1b — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 24, 2025

The leaker’s goal was obvious: demean Trump, discredit the brave American pilots who risked everything, and sow doubt about a mission that was, by every real-world metric, a resounding success.

Fourteen 30,000-pound bombs, delivered with pinpoint accuracy, don’t just “set back” a nuclear program. They obliterate it. The notion that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure emerged largely unscathed is laughable. It’s the kind of narrative only someone desperate to rewrite history would push. The media’s willingness to parrot these talking points — without a shred of skepticism — shows just how deep their bias runs.

