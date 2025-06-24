'Make My Day!' Trump Dares AOC After Impeachment Threat.

As we previously reported, Democrats have been foaming at the mouth ever since President Donald Trump’s strike on Iranian nuclear sites last week, complaining that Congress wasn’t notified, and some, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling for his impeachment.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” AOC tweeted after the attack. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

In response, Trump took to Truth Social this morning to unleash a scathing attack on AOC, mocking her intelligence and slamming her calls for his impeachment.

Trump began his post with characteristic flair, declaring, “Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before.”

According to Trump, Ocasio-Cortez’s renewed push for impeachment is nothing more than a reaction to what he described as the “Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration.” He claimed, “The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.” Trump then pivoted to a personal attack, suggested that Ocasio-Cortez is unqualified for office, and referenced her academic record. “When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all.”

Trump’s post was laced with his trademark derision, as he ridiculed Ocasio-Cortez’s background and her fellow leftist lawmakers. He continued, “How dare ‘The Mouse’ tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!”

Trump escalated his criticism of Ocasio-Cortez by suggesting that she should take a cognitive test. He then suggested that rather than criticizing him, AOC should focus on her own district: “Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore.”

Trump didn’t stop there. He issued a warning to Ocasio-Cortez about her political future, writing, “She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!” He also took the opportunity to deride the Democratic Party’s standing in Congress: “She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY.”